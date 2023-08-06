We are now a couple of weeks into Detroit Lions training camp, and there has been plenty of talk about some of the biggest position battles that have been going on, but there has been very little chatter about the battle to see who will be the Lions' long snapper in 2023. During the offseason, the Lions signed former Pro Bowler Jake McQuaide, who is 35, to come in and compete with Scott Daly, who was the Lions' long snapper in 2022. Before he signed on the dotted line, McQuaid was told by the Lions coaching staff that he would have to be Daly outright to win the job and that a tie would go to the incumbent.

Detroit Lions least talked about Training Camp battle: ‘Let the best man win'

During a recent interview, McQuaide talked about “competing against a standard” and not necessarily against another player.

“They said you got to come here and compete and the reality is — and Scott knows the same thing — is like, whether there’s another guy in there or not, you’re competing against a standard,” McQuaide said. “And if you get caught up in the, ‘Oh, he did this today, I did that,' and same thing for a kicker. It’s not about that. It’s about playing to a standard or above a standard, and then if you do that, you’re going to be playing somewhere, whether it’s here or not, and that’s always been my focus when I’ve had guys come in and compete against me, and that’s my focus when I’m coming in and competing against Scott.”

McQuaide Has Raised Scott Daly's Game

Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp said the reason why the team brought in McQuaide was because he did not feel like Daly was developing quickly enough.

“Daly’s done a great job since he’s been here, but at the end of last season I felt like personally — and him and I've talked about this — but I felt like personally he didn't make the step forward that we wanted to see from him from the year before,” Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said. “We thought he got better, but maybe he could get better at a faster rate and sometimes competition helps accelerate that process. And then the McQuaid thing kind of fell into our hands. So our plan was to bring in another guy, and we didn't think it was necessarily a veteran guy like that.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says having McQuaide in camp has raised Daly's game.

“I feel like Daly’s game is elevated,” Campbell said. “He’s gotten better. His speed of his snaps, location, getting out of his stance and protection are — like it’s showing up. And really, Quaide’s been coming off the injury, but I feel like over the last week, you can see him — he’s getting back into what he’s accustomed to. So, I just think it’s no different than any other position. We’re trying to pull the most out of these guys and let the best man win.”

Key Points

Bottom Line: Only One Can Stay

