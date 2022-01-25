Detroit Lions likely to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022

The 2021 NFL regular season is now in the books, and for Detroit Lions fans, it is now time to start looking toward the offseason and eventually, training camp in Allen Park.

Lions’ training camp could be epic in 2022 as they are likely to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks”.

In fact, the Lions are one of only three NFL teams that could be forced to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022, along with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Of those three teams, the Lions, thanks to head coach Dan Campbell, would be the biggest draw and that is why they are likely to get the nod.

Since 2014, teams are not required to be included as potential “Hard Knocks” participants if they fit the following criteria:

Have a first-year head coach, Have made the playoffs in the last two seasons, or Have appeared on the show in the past 10 years. Teams are, however, also allowed to volunteer for inclusion.

Teams previously featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Season Year Team 1 2001 Baltimore Ravens 2 2002 Dallas Cowboys 3 2007 Kansas City Chiefs 4 2008 Dallas Cowboys 5 2009 Cincinnati Bengals 6 2010 New York Jets Special 2011 None 7 2012 Miami Dolphins 8 2013 Cincinnati Bengals 9 2014 Atlanta Falcons 10 2015 Houston Texans 11 2016 Los Angeles Rams 12 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 2018 Cleveland Browns 14 2019 Oakland Raiders 15 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams 16 2021 Dallas Cowboys 17 Indianapolis Colts