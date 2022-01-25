in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions likely to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022

Just mic up Dan Campbell and stand back

The 2021 NFL regular season is now in the books, and for Detroit Lions fans, it is now time to start looking toward the offseason and eventually, training camp in Allen Park.

Lions’ training camp could be epic in 2022 as they are likely to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks”.

In fact, the Lions are one of only three NFL teams that could be forced to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022, along with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Of those three teams, the Lions, thanks to head coach Dan Campbell, would be the biggest draw and that is why they are likely to get the nod.

Since 2014, teams are not required to be included as potential “Hard Knocks” participants if they fit the following criteria:

  1. Have a first-year head coach,
  2. Have made the playoffs in the last two seasons, or
  3. Have appeared on the show in the past 10 years. Teams are, however, also allowed to volunteer for inclusion.

Teams previously featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

 
Season Year Team
1 2001 Baltimore Ravens
2 2002 Dallas Cowboys
3 2007 Kansas City Chiefs
4 2008 Dallas Cowboys
5 2009 Cincinnati Bengals
6 2010 New York Jets
Special 2011 None
7 2012 Miami Dolphins
8 2013 Cincinnati Bengals
9 2014 Atlanta Falcons
10 2015 Houston Texans
11 2016 Los Angeles Rams
12 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 2018 Cleveland Browns
14 2019 Oakland Raiders
15 2020 Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
16 2021 Dallas Cowboys
17 Indianapolis Colts

Nation, would you like to see the Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’ or would it be too much of a distraction?

What do you think?

