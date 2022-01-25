Detroit Lions likely to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022

The 2021 NFL regular season is now in the books, and for Detroit Lions fans, it is now time to start looking toward the offseason and eventually, training camp in Allen Park.
Lions’ training camp could be epic in 2022 as they are likely to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks”.
In fact, the Lions are one of only three NFL teams that could be forced to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022, along with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.
Of those three teams, the Lions, thanks to head coach Dan Campbell, would be the biggest draw and that is why they are likely to get the nod.
Since 2014, teams are not required to be included as potential “Hard Knocks” participants if they fit the following criteria:
- Have a first-year head coach,
- Have made the playoffs in the last two seasons, or
- Have appeared on the show in the past 10 years. Teams are, however, also allowed to volunteer for inclusion.
Teams previously featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks
|Season
|Year
|Team
|1
|2001
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|2002
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|2007
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|2008
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|2009
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|2010
|New York Jets
|Special
|2011
|None
|7
|2012
|Miami Dolphins
|8
|2013
|Cincinnati Bengals
|9
|2014
|Atlanta Falcons
|10
|2015
|Houston Texans
|11
|2016
|Los Angeles Rams
|12
|2017
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13
|2018
|Cleveland Browns
|14
|2019
|Oakland Raiders
|15
|2020
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Rams
|16
|2021
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|Indianapolis Colts
Nation, would you like to see the Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’ or would it be too much of a distraction?
