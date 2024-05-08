Big Ten Women’s Basketball Schedule 2024-25: Michigan State vs. Michigan Rivalry Intensifies

As the Big Ten hammers out the details of its 2024-25 women’s basketball schedule, a notable highlight emerges – the promise of fierce in-state rivalry, with the University of Michigan and Michigan State University each hosting a game against the other. The conference matchups, announced on Tuesday, mark a thrilling turn for women’s college basketball, promising plenty of on-court drama and local pride as the two teams face off in their home arenas.

Big Ten’s Michigan State vs Michigan Rivalries Heat Up

Breaking it down, the Michigan Wolverines are set to host teams including Indiana, Iowa, and Northwestern, along with out-of-region visitors like Washington and Oregon. The Wolverines will hit the road for matches against Illinois, Maryland, and others, as well as making treks to sunny Los Angeles for games against UCLA and USC.

Their counterparts, the Michigan State Spartans, will welcome teams such as Minnesota, Penn State, and Wisconsin to their home turf, and also share the hospitality with Oregon and Washington. Their travel itinerary includes confrontations with several of the same teams as Michigan, but the Spartans will additionally visit Northwestern and Rutgers among others.

Key Points

Both Michigan teams will have home advantage against Pac-12 additions UCLA , USC , Oregon , and Washington .

, , , and . The rivalry between the Wolverines and the Spartans will be fought on both home turfs.

The schedule features an 18-game league agenda, different from the men’s 20-game conference slate.

As the anticipation for the ‘Really Big Big Ten’ 2024-25 season continues, fans can look forward to witnessing the Wolverine-Spartan rivalry unfold on both sides of Michigan, along with the excitement of welcoming West Coast teams into our Great Lakes showdowns.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans set for home games against each other in the Big Ten 2024-25 women’s basketball schedules. Both teams to host new Pac-12 teams, and each has a diverse set of away games. The upcoming season marks an 18-game conference schedule, a deviation from the men’s extended calendar.

For all the latest on Spartan news and in-depth analysis, follow Detroit Sports Nation. Stay ahead of the game with updates and expert insights right from where the action happens.