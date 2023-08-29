Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions looking for new kicker

Detroit Lions looking for new kicker.

Detroit Lions looking for new kicker

In the intense buildup to the NFL's 53-man roster deadline, which will come and go at 4 p.m. ET today, the Detroit Lions are scouting fervently for an enhancement in their kicking department. Dianna Russini's recent scoop from The Athletic enlightens fans about the Detroit Lions‘ efforts in tandem with other teams. According to Russini, the Lions are one of the teams looking to trade for an opportunity to trade for a kicker.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions looking for new kickerWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Between the Uprights of Decision
2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Germany Chiefs Dave Birkett Bobby Wagner NFLPA Report Card NFL Scouting Combine Detroit Lions free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions cap space C.J. Moore 2023 NFC North Odds Brodric Martin Rick Spielman Germain Ifedi Pro Football Focus Wayne Blair Dan Campbell Shane Zylstra Jarren Williams Detroit Lions waive Tae Hayes Detroit Lions Roster Moves Detroit Lions looking for new kicker

Why it Matters

As it stands, the Lions' kicking duties lie with Riley Patterson, but he has shown he does not have the leg strength that one would expect from an NFL kicker. In fact, during Friday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Patterson was short on a 53-yard field goal attempt.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are in active search mode for a new kicker as the NFL's 53-man roster deadline nears.
  2. Current kicker, Riley Patterson, has shown inconsistencies, missing pivotal kicks in the recent preseason, with a history of struggles in longer-range attempts.
  3. With a bustling kicking market evident in the league, highlighted by moves like the Browns acquiring Dustin Hopkins, the Lions are keen on ensuring they have the right talent to clinch crucial game moments.

Bottom Line – Between the Uprights of Decision

As the 2023 season beckons, the Detroit Lions are confronted with pivotal choices. A game, particularly in the NFL, can hinge on minute details. A stray kick, or a slight misjudgment can spell the difference between a win and a loss. The Lions' active pursuit of a reliable kicker signals their intent for the upcoming season. Whether it's securing a seasoned pro or backing the underdog to shine, the choice they make will echo in the games to come. For now, fans await, hoping the right foot will lead the team to many victories.

Read More

Multiple Detroit Lions make ESPN's Top 100 Players for 2023 Prediction List

Detroit Lions Roster Cuts: CB Chase Lucas Waived

Dan Campbell says NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams' rule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?