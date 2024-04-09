fb
Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider Has The Flu In Advance Of Matchup vs. Capitals

Detroit Tigers Injury Report: Tigers lose multiple shortstops to injury

Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions Signing of D.J. Reader

Detroit Tigers LF Riley Greene makes INSANE catch to take away home run [Video]

Tigers Notes

If you have been following along with the career of Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene, you are well aware of the fact that he is not afraid to put his body on the line if it means helping out his team. Greene was at it again on Tuesday as the Tigers battled the Pittsburgh Pirates. As you are about to see in the video below, Greene made an insane catch to take away a home run.

The Call Him Superman!

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Riley Greene!

Take a look as Greene saves a pair of runs by selling out to rob Ke’Bryan Hayes of a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Lions Notes

Watch: Penei Sewell Throws Out First Pitch at Detroit Tigers Opening Day

NFL News Reports

NFL Draft Prospect T’Vondre Sweat Arrested

Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury

Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde Says Red Wings Are In ‘Dream Scenario’ Heading Into Final Stretch

Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Frustrated After Detroit Tigers Lose Series to Oakland Athletics

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

