Detroit Tigers LF Riley Greene makes INSANE catch to take away home run [Video]

Riley Greene makes INSANE catch

If you have been following along with the career of Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene, you are well aware of the fact that he is not afraid to put his body on the line if it means helping out his team. Greene was at it again on Tuesday as the Tigers battled the Pittsburgh Pirates. As you are about to see in the video below, Greene made an insane catch to take away a home run.

The Call Him Superman!

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Riley Greene!

Take a look as Greene saves a pair of runs by selling out to rob Ke’Bryan Hayes of a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.