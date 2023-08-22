Detroit Lions may not take advantage of rule they proposed in the first place

The Detroit Lions recently proposed the return of the third quarterback rule. However, according to head coach Dan Campbell, it's uncertain whether the Lions will even capitalize on this newly restored rule. Prior to Tuesday's training camp scrimmage, Campbell was asked about whether or not the rule will impact the team's decision to carry a third quarterback on their initial 53-man roster.

Detroit Lions Shane Zylstra Jameson Williams Julian Okwara Detroit Lions may not take advantage of rule " class="wp-image-421276" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-02-at-8.21.00-AM.png 1906w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-02-at-8.21.00-AM-1536x853.png 1536w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-02-at-8.21.00-AM-150x83.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-02-at-8.21.00-AM-300x167.png 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-02-at-8.21.00-AM-696x386.png 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-02-at-8.21.00-AM-1068x593.png 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1906px) 100vw, 1906px" title="Detroit Lions may not take advantage of rule they proposed in the first place Lions News Reports">

Why it Matters

For the rule to be actionable, teams must carry three quarterbacks in their active roster. For the Lions, this translates to retaining Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, and presumably Nate Sudfeld.

What Dan Campbell Said About the Detroit Lions Keeping 3 Quarterbacks

Despite introducing the rule, coach Dan Campbell expressed skepticism about its implementation, emphasizing the challenges of maintaining three quarterbacks and the trade-offs involved.

“I don’t think that’s a factor into what we’re going to do with the roster,” Campbell said. “I think for us it’s, is it worth keeping three quarterbacks, No. 1? No. 2, where are we at with the rest of the roster? You want to do that, but yet who are we losing to do that, or vice versa?”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions originally proposed the third quarterback rule, emphasizing the need for three quarterbacks on an active roster. Coach Dan Campbell voiced concerns regarding its application, highlighting the potential roster sacrifices and strategic implications. In 2022, only 12 teams included three quarterbacks in their 53-man lineup last year. However, the new rule might sway decisions this season.

Bottom Line: Weighing Strategy Against Roster Space

The matter at hand is more than just a decision about whether to have three quarterbacks in the game. It's a strategic assessment that touches the core of team management. Every spot on that roster is valuable, and the decision to dedicate one to a third quarterback would mean one less depth player at another position.

For Campbell and GM Brad Holmes, it’s a constant juggle between maximizing player potential and keeping strategic options open. This rule may offer flexibility on game days, but it also demands sacrifices in other areas – potentially at the cost of other talented players who might fill crucial roles.