If you have been losing sleep over the Amon-Ra St. Brown injury, you can rest easy. Prior to Tuesday's practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and when asked about the status of St. Brown, Campbell revealed that the wide receiver is going great.

Why it Matters

Amon-Ra St. Brown is arguably, the most important player on the Lions offense, and if they were to lose him for any amount of time during the regular season, it would be a huge blow.

What did Dan Campbell Say About Amon-Ra St. Brown?

While speaking to reports, Campbell said that though St. Brown is going great, he will not play on Friday during the Lions final preseason game, against the Carolina Panthers.

No Guarantees

During a recent interview with Peter King, St. Brown emphasized the Detroit Lions, despite being hyped up around the league, need to continue to prove their worth.

“I’m just happy for the Lions, for us as a team to finally get some people to watch,” St. Brown said. “I’m not saying we’re gonna go out there and win. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I’m just glad that we have an opportunity to show what we can do. Obviously I think we’re ready. But that might be a biased opinion. We have to prove it to everyone. We have to prove it to ourselves.

The Lions haven’t done much for the last—you name it, decades. They haven’t won many games. Haven’t won many playoff games. So for us, we gotta go out there and prove it. Every week.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Reassuring Injury Update: St. Brown's recent injury had caused concern among fans, but Detroit Lions' head coach Dan Campbell's statement brings relief. During a press conference before Tuesday's practice, Campbell confirmed that St. Brown's condition is positive, implying that the wide receiver is progressing well and on track to recovery. Significance of St. Brown to the Lions: St. Brown holds a pivotal role in the Lions' offensive lineup, making his presence crucial for the team's success. Tempered Expectations and the Need to Prove: St. Brown's comments underscore a sense of realism within the Lions' camp. Despite increased attention and expectations surrounding the team, he emphasizes the importance of continued effort and the necessity to prove themselves on the field.

In the midst of worries over Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury, the reassurance provided by Detroit Lions' coach Dan Campbell's announcement brings a sigh of relief to fans. St. Brown's pivotal role within the team's offense underscores his significance, making his recovery crucial for the Lions' success in the upcoming season.