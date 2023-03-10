Merch
Detroit Lions names as ‘best fit’ for 5 2023 NFL Draft prospects

By W.G. Brady
Don't look now but we are just 48 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which means it will not be too much longer until we find out which players the Detroit Lions decided to take with the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the first round. Pro Football Focus has released a list titled, “Best team fit for each of the top 32 prospects on PFF's big board“, and the Lions were named as the “best fit” for five of those Top 32 prospects.

5 NFL Draft prospects names ‘Best Fits' for Detroit Lions

Here are the five players that Pro Football Focus believes would fit perfectly with the Lions. As you can see, one quarterback made the list.

DI JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA

If Carter makes it to Detroit’s pick, he would be a perfect fit. Adding a truly dominant three-technique is the last missing piece on that young and improving defensive line. 

QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY

  • PFF Big Board Rank: 4
  • Team Fit: Detroit Lions

Who knows if something like this would happen, but the Lions having the sixth overall pick makes it possible. I love the idea of Levis sitting behind Jared Goff for at least a year while learning from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU

  • PFF Big Board Rank: 9
  • Team Fit: Detroit Lions

How can you not love this one? The Lions already have a stud in Amon-Ra St. Brown, who can play a lot of different spots but is a killer slot receiver. Johnston would give them an athletic X receiver on the outside.

CB CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ, OREGON

  • PFF Big Board Rank: 10
  • Team Fit: Detroit Lions
The Lions got a nice bounce-back year from Jeff Okudah last season. It was up and down, but his struggles seemed to be more mental than anything physically holding him back. He still feels like a good secondary piece who can continue to contribute moving forward. Drafting Gonzalez to be your CB1 and allowing Okudah to be a CB2 would create a nice duo for a Detroit secondary that needs upgrades.

RB BIJAN ROBINSON, TEXAS

  • PFF Big Board Rank: 27
  • Team Fit: Detroit Lions

Bijan Robinson will succeed no matter where he goes, but my favorite spot for him is Detroit. He’d have one of the best offensive lines in the league in front of him, and he wouldn’t have to carry the ball a million times this season with other reliable backs on the roster.

