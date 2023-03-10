Detroit Lions should punt on QB decision until 2024

As the offseason heats up, many people are convinced that the Detroit Lions need to address their long-term starting quarterback situation. There are multiple options on the table, such as drafting a quarterback like C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, or Bryce Young with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft or signing Lamar Jackson to a mega-contract. However, I strongly believe that the Lions should not do either of those things, but should instead wait until after the 2023 season to make a decision.

Key Points

Jared Goff was phenomenal for the Lions over the last 10 games of the 2022 season, and the Lions should wait to see if he can replicate that success in 2023 before making any decisions about their future at quarterback.

was phenomenal for the Lions over the last 10 games of the 2022 season, and the Lions should wait to see if he can replicate that success in 2023 before making any decisions about their future at quarterback. None of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft are likely to be much better (if at all better) than Goff, so there is no need for the Lions to draft one at No. 6.

Giving Lamar Jackson a 5-year, $250 million guaranteed contract and two first-round picks to the Baltimore Ravens is absolute lunacy and would set the Lions back even further in their rebuilding process.

Detroit Lions should punt on QB situation until 2024

It is important to remember that quarterback is the most important position on an NFL roster, and the Lions need to make the correct decision when it comes to solidifying their future at that position. However, I do not believe that any of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft are going to turn out to be much better (if at all better) than Goff. Additionally, giving up two first-round picks for Lamar Jackson and committing to a $250 million guaranteed contract would be a reckless move for a team in terms of the future. Just imagine giving a running QB $250 million guaranteed and then having him get injured in the first year of that contract. Yeah, no thanks. There is no way Brad Holmes things differently.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions' future at QB

- Advertisement -

The Lions have a chance to build a strong foundation for their future by making the right decision at quarterback. However, they do not need to force things in 2023. If Goff plays well during the upcoming season, he could be the Lions' quarterback for much longer than just 2023. By waiting until after the 2023 season to make a decision, the Lions will have a much better idea of what they have in Goff and can make a more informed decision about their future at quarterback.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions don't have to force things in 2023

Jared Goff is the Lions' guy for 2023, and he could be their quarterback for much longer if he plays well during the upcoming season. Therefore, the Lions should punt their QB decision until after the 2023 season, rather than drafting a quarterback with the No. 6 pick or acquiring Lamar Jackson. The Lions are still in the rebuilding process, and rushing into a decision at quarterback could set them back even further. It's time for the Lions to exercise patience and make the right decision for their future at quarterback.