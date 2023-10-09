Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Panthers: Aidan Hutchinson DOMINATES for the defense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades: Find out which defensive players balled out, and which ones dropped the ball against the Panthers.

The Detroit Lions defense, led by standout Aidan Hutchinson, showcased their dominance once again on Sunday afternoon as they secured an impressive victory over the Carolina Panthers with a final score of 42-24 at Ford Field. Despite facing a Panthers team that had its challenges, the Lions' defense demonstrated their prowess, making key plays and executing their game plan effectively. Hutchinson, a pivotal part of the defense, played a crucial role in their success, earning praise from analysts and fans alike for his outstanding contributions.

Top 5 Grades

Bottom 5 Grades

  • Jack Campbell 33.4
  • Benito Jones 41.3
  • John Cominsky 43.3
  • Cameron Sutton 50.3
  • Charles Harris 50.6

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Panthers:

detroit lions pff grades,aidan hutchinson

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson, continued their impressive season with a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers, resulting in a 42-24 victory at Ford Field.
  2. Hutchinson received the highest grade of 94.1, highlighting his exceptional contributions and impact on the game. He has become a pivotal part of the Lions' defensive success.
  3. The defensive unit, as a whole, showcased their prowess by making key plays and executing their game plan effectively, earning high grades for several players and solidifying their dominance in the game.
Bottom Line: Hutchinson continues his terror

The Detroit Lions defense, led by standout Aidan Hutchinson, reaffirmed their dominance with a convincing victory over the Carolina Panthers. Hutchinson's remarkable performance, along with strong contributions from other key players, underlines the unit's effectiveness and its ability to make significant impacts on the game.

