Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Panthers: Aidan Hutchinson DOMINATES for the defense

The Detroit Lions defense, led by standout Aidan Hutchinson, showcased their dominance once again on Sunday afternoon as they secured an impressive victory over the Carolina Panthers with a final score of 42-24 at Ford Field. Despite facing a Panthers team that had its challenges, the Lions' defense demonstrated their prowess, making key plays and executing their game plan effectively. Hutchinson, a pivotal part of the defense, played a crucial role in their success, earning praise from analysts and fans alike for his outstanding contributions.

Top 5 Grades

Aidan Hutchinson 94.1

Alim McNeill 92.1

Alex Anzalone 80.0

Isaiah Buggs 77.0

Jerry Jacobs 74.0

Bottom 5 Grades

Jack Campbell 33.4

Benito Jones 41.3

John Cominsky 43.3

Cameron Sutton 50.3

Charles Harris 50.6

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Panthers:

Bottom Line: Hutchinson continues his terror

