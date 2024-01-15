Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff dominate

The dragon has been slayed! For the first time since the 1991 season, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game! On Sunday night, the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 at Ford Field to advance to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. During the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were brilliant, and their Pro Football Focus grades reflect exactly that.

Top 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 90.7

Jared Goff 82.7

Graham Glasgow 79.1

Josh Reynolds 77.9

Brock Wright 71.4

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)

Frank Ragnow 53.8

Sam LaPorta 54.5

Jonah Jackson 55.3

Jameson Williams 58.5

David Montgomery 61.5

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Rams.