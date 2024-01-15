Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff dominate
The dragon has been slayed! For the first time since the 1991 season, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game! On Sunday night, the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 at Ford Field to advance to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. During the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were brilliant, and their Pro Football Focus grades reflect exactly that.
Top 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown 90.7
- Jared Goff 82.7
- Graham Glasgow 79.1
- Josh Reynolds 77.9
- Brock Wright 71.4
Bottom 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)
- Frank Ragnow 53.8
- Sam LaPorta 54.5
- Jonah Jackson 55.3
- Jameson Williams 58.5
- David Montgomery 61.5
Full Grades
Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Rams.