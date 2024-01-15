Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff dominate

The dragon has been slayed! For the first time since the 1991 season, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game! On Sunday night, the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 at Ford Field to advance to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. During the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were brilliant, and their Pro Football Focus grades reflect exactly that.

Top 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown 90.7
  • Jared Goff 82.7
  • Graham Glasgow 79.1
  • Josh Reynolds 77.9
  • Brock Wright 71.4

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Rams.

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams,detroit lions

