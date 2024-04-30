fb
Jeff Bilbrey

Riley Greene’s Rise: Potential Breakout Season For Detroit Tigers Star

Tigers Analysis and Opinion

Baseball is all about hard hits and precision, and a recent analysis from The Athletic points towards five MLB hitters who’ve seen a significant uptick in their barrel rates this season, hinting at possible breakout performances ahead. Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres, for instance, is wielding his bat with notable improvements in contact quality, with his hard-hit and Barrel numbers climbing up, all without a negative impact on his strikeout rate.

The Art and Science of Batting

A complete picture of a baseball player’s rise isn’t just about the numbers they put up; it’s about consistent quality, sustainability, and adapting strategies. For Cronenworth, slight adjustments to his hands and plate discipline are shaping his potential breakout season, tapping into a power reserve that has remained relatively underutilized. Meanwhile, Riley Greene from the Detroit Tigers has embraced an all-around enhancement, significantly cutting down on whiffs and chasing fewer pitches, all while increasing his fly-ball rate, positioning him as a strong contender for an All-Star nomination.

“It’s been a lot of nibbling to get me to chase,” he recently told the Detroit Free Press. “The more that I don’t chase, the more they’ll come back in the zone and hopefully try to challenge me.”

Riley Greene

Swinging for the Fences

The critical aspects of the latest MLB batting statistics reveal:

  • Cronenworth not altering training methods but noticing harder hits and improved Barrel rates.
  • Riley Greene‘s comprehensive improvement in batting discipline and defensive range.
  • Luis García, Jr. from the Washington Nationals unexpectedly adding more Barrels with a subtle shift in hard-hit balls’ placement.
  • Bryan De La Cruz of the Miami Marlins optimizing his batting angles for potential power-boost despite his defensive limitations.
  • Amed Rosario of the Tampa Bay Rays reaping the benefits of off-season swing enhancements, aiming for a balance between power and plate presence.

Riley Greene By The Numbers

Riley Greene
Displaying Barrel% over 11 seasons Season Stat Grid | FanGraphs Baseball

He reduced his whiff rate more than all but 16 players in the majors, decreased his strikeout rate by 2.4 percentage points, and lowered his chase rate more than all but 18 players. He also tripled his walk rate, marking the largest improvement in the majors, diminished his ground-ball rate, and increased his fly-ball rate more than all but five players. Additionally, he enhanced his defensive range.

Emerging Stars and Consistent Swings

What makes a breakout season are the tweaks and overhauls players commit to during the offseason and how these changes unfold under the bright stadium lights. For avid fans and fantasy league players, these hitters are worth watching. Substance and sustainability in their techniques will set them apart as they aim to continue this trajectory of improved performance.

TL;DR: Essential Takeaways

  • Jake Cronenworth and Riley Greene exhibit significant increases in Barrel rate, pointing towards potential breakout seasons.
  • Changes in batting techniques and discipline, not just increased power, contribute to improved performance.

Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

