Detroit Lions place 2 players on IR, make 3 additional roster moves

In just over 24 hours, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 5-1 on the season when they take on the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Saturday, the Lions announced a handful of roster moves, including placing a pair of players on injured reserve.

What moves did the Detroit Lions announce?

Here are the moves the Lions announced just moments ago:

Placed on Reserve/Injured: Zonovan Knight and Emmanuel Moseley

Activated from Reserve/Injured: Khalil Dorsey

Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad: Dan Skipper

Practice squad elevation: Devine Ozigbo

Why it Matters

Seeing Knight and Moseley placed on injured reserve is a real bummer. Moseley was signed during the offseason to bolster the Lions' secondary, and after sitting out the first four games as he finished recovering from an injury, he made his debut in Week 5 against the Panthers. Unfortunately, Moseley was injured on his second play of the season, and now he is headed to IR.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Necessary Moves

