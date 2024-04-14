Detroit Lions potential target Jake Bates continues to turn heads

Jake Bates did it again!

The unfolding legend of Jake Bates, kicker for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers and potential Detroit Lions target, has captured the attention of football fans and franchises alike. On Sunday, Bates continued his streak of remarkable field goals, successfully connecting on a 55-yard attempt against the Houston Roughnecks. This feat is just the latest in a series of successful long-range kicks that have defined his season, making him a hot prospect for NFL teams, including the Lions, who are reportedly interested in his talents.

Jake Bates Continues to Make It Rain

Take a look as Bates connects on a 55-yeard field goal attempt just before halftime of Sunday’s game.

MONEY 💰



Jake Bates nails the 55-yd FG before half 🎯 @USFLPanthers pic.twitter.com/Ykc6bHM4w6 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 14, 2024

Why it Matters

So far this season, he’s achieved extraordinary distances with successful field goals from 64, 62, 55, 52, and 46 yards. Notably, his 64-yarder at Ford Field is the second-longest in the venue’s history, just behind Justin Tucker’s record. His consistent performance has not only wowed fans but also caught the attention of the Detroit Lions, who are considering adding Bates to their roster to bolster competition for their current kicker, Michael Badgley.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jake Bates has maintained a perfect field goal record this season, including several from beyond 50 yards. Bates’s impressive performance includes a 64-yard field goal, one of the longest at Ford Field. The Detroit Lions are considering Bates to add competition for their current kicker, Michael Badgley.

The Bottom Line – Kicking It Into High Gear

As the legend of Jake Bates grows, so does the anticipation of his potential impact on the NFL. His seamless transition from UFL heroics to the grander NFL stage could transform the Detroit Lions’ approach to game-deciding plays, making every field goal attempt a thrilling spectacle. For Bates, the sky is the limit, and for the Lions, the future could be a field goal away from greatness. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Bates, whose leg might just kickstart a new era for Detroit football.