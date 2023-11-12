Detroit Lions players praise Dan Campbell for gutsy fourth-down call: ‘He’s got big balls’

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell‘s fearless leadership was on full display in their thrilling 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. His critical decision to forgo a conventional field goal attempt for a bold fourth-and-2 play late in the game underlines his reputation as one of the NFL’s most audacious coaches. This gutsy call not only clinched the Lions' win but also exemplified Campbell's aggressive and confident coaching style, making a clear statement about his faith in the offense.

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown Praise Dan Campbell

Following the game, Lions QB Jared Goff and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown praised Dan Campbell for his bold fourth-down decision.

“I was excited,” St. Brown said. “I even gave Campbell a high five coming off the sidelines. I don’t know how many coaches are going to go for that in that situation. So hat’s off to him.”

“He’s got big balls and he showed it there,” Goff said. “It’s a lot of fun when he puts the ball in our hands to make a play.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

With the game tied, Campbell chose a high-stakes fourth-down play over a safer field goal. The successful conversion by Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta led to the winning score. Campbell’s bold move, rooted in his trust in the offense, earned high praise from players.

Bottom Line – A Leader Who Dares to Win

Dan Campbell’s latest decision in the high-octane game against the Chargers epitomizes his leadership style – bold, decisive, and unwavering. His willingness to take risks in critical game moments, far from being reckless, is a manifestation of his profound belief in his team’s abilities. The emphatic endorsement by players like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who commended Campbell's “big balls,” highlights the trust and morale boost such decisions bring to the team.