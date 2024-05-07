Wolverines Secure Visit from Top WR Quincy Porter

In a notable move on the recruiting trail, the Michigan Wolverines have secured an official visit from one of the nation’s top receivers, Quincy Porter. Amidst the competition, this key development reflects the team’s relentless pursuit of talent and potential shifts on the horizon in the recruiting landscape.

As summer approaches and official visits line up, Quincy Porter, a top wide receiver prospect, and DJ McClary, a linebacker currently pledged to Penn State, are among the high-profile recruits considering Michigan. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have also extended an offer to three-star running back, Todd Robinson.

Main Attractions for Wolverine Recruits

Quincy Porter, a 2025 four-star receiver, has locked in an official visit on June 14, amidst interest from other major programs.

DJ McClary, a four-star linebacker and current Penn State commit, expresses interest in Michigan’s defense and may visit despite a recent staff change at Penn State.

Three-star running back Todd Robinson receives an offer from Michigan, recognizing his potential despite his current lower ranking.

By The Numbers

Porter, standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, is the No. 51 ranked player nationally.

McClary, at 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, is the No. 143 ranked player.

Robinson rushed for over 1,000 yards as a junior and could see his recruitment status rise after Michigan’s offer.

What They’re Saying About The Wolverines

On Michigan’s defense, McClary remarked, “They have an NFL-style defense. They run a 3-4. I love that. I like their defense a lot.”

In the pursuit of top talent, every interaction and visit scheduled becomes a significant step toward constructing a formidable team. For the Wolverines, securing visits from standouts like Porter and possibly McClary indicates a proactive approach to recruitment, while offering players like Robinson showcases a keen eye for emerging talent.

