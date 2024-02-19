Detroit Lions predicted to select Chris Braswell with 1st Round pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions predicted by SB Nation to select Alabama's Chris Braswell with their 1st selection in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions‘ remarkable season came to a disappointing conclusion against the eventual NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. With the offseason in full swing, fans are turning their attention to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, set to be hosted in the Motor City. With the 29th overall selection, one sports writer is projecting the Lions to address defensive needs.

Detroit Lions predicted to select defensive help with 29th overall pick

SB Nation’s Joseph Acosta states that the Lions will select Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Chris Braswell with the 29th overall pick.

“Physical, high motor and wins with power, Braswell fits the type of player Dan Campbell wants on his defensive line, and also has the athletic tools to win at the NFL level,” Acosta wrote. “Detroit desperately needs a secondary pass rusher next to Aidan Hutchinson, and Braswell fits the bill.”

Chris Braswell Scouting Report

For those who are unfamiliar with Braswell, below is a portion of his scouting report that comes via The Draft Network:

“Braswell sets a firm edge and rarely gives ground. He is an explosive take-on defender who can stack and shed and make plays on the ball carrier. Braswell’s lower-body stiffness makes it difficult for him to change direction when pursuing ball carriers and he can miss tackles in the open field.

He is an above-average coverage player for a man his size and shows good zone coverage awareness but lacks the fluidity to stay connected in man to man.

Overall, Braswell is an explosive pass rusher who would rather go through you than around you. He projects as an excellent secondary rusher but lacks the high-end pass-rush traits to allow him to be a consistent difference-maker at the next level.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: What does Brad Holmes have up his sleeve?

The Lions' success this season, reaching further in the playoffs than they have in over three decades, will only bolster the determination of both the fan base and the team to return next year and finish the job.

The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off in Detroit on April 25 and continue through April 27.