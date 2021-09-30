Detroit Lions release video that proves definitively that they got jobbed by refs [Video]

As you have likely seen and heard way too much by not, the Detroit Lions were defeated 19-17 by the Baltimore Ravens after Ravens kicker Justin Tucker bounced in an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired.

But, Tucker should have never had a chance at a 66-yard field goal because, on the previous play, a delay of game should have been called on the Ravens, pushing them back 5 yards and taking a field goal out of the equation.

Unfortunately, for Lions, they were jobbed by the NFL officials again as they missed a very easy call.

On Wednesday, the Lions released their weekly Sights and Sounds video and in the video, you can clearly see that the play clock hits zeroes before the Ravens snap the ball.

H/T to Erik Schlitt for the photo and video. Make sure to watch the video because it is 100% clear that the Lions got the shaft.

The video is even clearer. The clock hits zero, and the snap comes a full second later. pic.twitter.com/1GFd07EZeK — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 29, 2021