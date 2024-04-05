Watch: Penei Sewell Throws Out First Pitch at Detroit Tigers Opening Day

Penei Sewell Throws Out First Pitch

On Friday, Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell recently brought his infectious energy from the football field to the baseball diamond, making a memorable appearance at the Detroit Tigers‘ Opening Day. Sewell, the Lions’ starting right tackle, threw out the first pitch at Comerica Park, showcasing the same emotions that have endeared him to Detroit sports fans.

Sewell’s First Pitch

Sewell’s pitch, although slightly off the plate, was enthusiastically received by the crowd, thanks in part to the framing skills of Tigers reliever Jason Foley.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions threw out the first pitch at the Detroit Tigers‘ Opening Day. Sewell’s pitch, filled with emotion, stirred the crowd at Comerica Park. The pitch was well-received, with a little help from Tigers reliever Jason Foley.

The Bottom Line – A Memorable Moment

Penei Sewell‘s first pitch at the Detroit Tigers‘ Opening Day was a significant moment that transcended the boundaries of sports. It was a celebration of Detroit’s spirit and a testament to Sewell’s popularity and influence as a young athlete in the city. As both the Lions and Tigers continue their respective seasons, moments like these serve as a reminder of the shared passion and pride that fuel Detroit’s sports teams and their fans.