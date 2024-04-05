fb
Tarik Skubal still ‘Very confident’ despite underwhelming Opening Day start vs. Athletics

Following his second Opening Day start of the season, Tarik Skubal said he is still very confident.

Darko Milicic fires back at Carmelo Anthony: ‘Maybe if I were the third pick, he’d be picking apples’

Darko Milicic fires back at Carmelo Anthony after Anthony made some interesting comments

Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have released their Opening Day starting lineup!
W.G. Brady

Watch: Penei Sewell Throws Out First Pitch at Detroit Tigers Opening Day

Lions Notes

Penei Sewell Throws Out First Pitch

On Friday, Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell recently brought his infectious energy from the football field to the baseball diamond, making a memorable appearance at the Detroit Tigers‘ Opening Day. Sewell, the Lions’ starting right tackle, threw out the first pitch at Comerica Park, showcasing the same emotions that have endeared him to Detroit sports fans.

Sewell’s First Pitch

Sewell’s pitch, although slightly off the plate, was enthusiastically received by the crowd, thanks in part to the framing skills of Tigers reliever Jason Foley.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions threw out the first pitch at the Detroit Tigers‘ Opening Day.
  2. Sewell’s pitch, filled with emotion, stirred the crowd at Comerica Park.
  3. The pitch was well-received, with a little help from Tigers reliever Jason Foley.
The Bottom Line – A Memorable Moment

Penei Sewell‘s first pitch at the Detroit Tigers‘ Opening Day was a significant moment that transcended the boundaries of sports. It was a celebration of Detroit’s spirit and a testament to Sewell’s popularity and influence as a young athlete in the city. As both the Lions and Tigers continue their respective seasons, moments like these serve as a reminder of the shared passion and pride that fuel Detroit’s sports teams and their fans.

NFL Notes

Aaron Rodgers earns HILARIOUS amount of bonus money for 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers earns HILARIOUS amount of bonus money after playing only 0.33% of the Jets snaps in 2023.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Complete Top-30 Visit with Kool-Aid McKinstry

Fate? The Detroit Lions have concluded a visit with arguably the best name in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lions News Reports

Report: Josh Reynolds was encouraged to leave Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds was encouraged to leave because of toxic fans.
Lions Notes

Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions used ‘Crazy’ method to land Mathieu Betts

Brad Holmes talked about how the Lions have a method for their madness when it comes to scouting players like Mathieu Betts.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have released their Opening Day starting lineup!
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

