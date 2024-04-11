Rod Wood Sheds Light On Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Contract Extensions

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Contract Extensions are for One and Two Years

During Thursday’s Detroit Economic Club event, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood spoke about the contract extensions for general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, which were announced in March. Wood explained that aligning the end dates of their contracts was a priority, resulting in a two-year extension for Holmes and a one-year extension for Campbell. This decision ensures that both will be with the Lions for at least the next four years, reflecting the organization’s confidence in their leadership and the positive direction of the team.

What Did Rod Wood Say?

“We really didn’t start serious conversations until the season was over, ” Wood said. “I didn’t want to get anybody distracted from anything but it was certainly on my mind knowing where the season was headed. When we initially hired both of them, Dan initially got a six-year contract, Brad got a five-year contract, so one of my objectives was to get them aligned with the same end date. So, extended Brad by two years, Dan by one, so they are both with us for the next four years at least and hopefully much longer.”

“Both their representatives I know well, we’ve done other deals together,” Wood said. “So it was a win-win and it really took basically a week from start to finish to get it done.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Rod Wood discussed the contract extensions of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell at a Detroit Economic Club event. Aligning the end dates of their contracts was a priority, with Holmes receiving a two-year extension and Campbell a one-year extension. The quick negotiation process highlights the strong relationships and mutual trust between the Lions’ leadership and their representatives.

The Bottom Line – A United Front for the Lions’ Future

The swift negotiation and extension of contracts for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell underscore the Detroit Lions’ dedication to their leadership duo. By synchronizing their contract end dates, the Lions are reinforcing a united front, poised to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With this stability at the helm, the Lions are well-positioned to build on their recent progress and continue their pursuit of excellence in the NFL.