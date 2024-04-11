fb
Search

Latest News:

O.J. Simpson Dies at the Age of 76

0
O.J. Simpson Dies after a battle with cancer.

Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings know this is their chance

0
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings may not be in this position in 2024-25 season.

Jared Goff on being traded to Detroit Lions: ‘Greatest thing that ever happened to me’

0
Jared Goff on being traded is exactly what we would expect.
W.G. Brady

Rod Wood Sheds Light On Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Contract Extensions

Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Contract Extensions are for One and Two Years

During Thursday’s Detroit Economic Club event, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood spoke about the contract extensions for general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, which were announced in March. Wood explained that aligning the end dates of their contracts was a priority, resulting in a two-year extension for Holmes and a one-year extension for Campbell. This decision ensures that both will be with the Lions for at least the next four years, reflecting the organization’s confidence in their leadership and the positive direction of the team.

Rod Wood Detroit Lions Rod Wood says Detroit Lions Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Contract Extensions

What Did Rod Wood Say?

“We really didn’t start serious conversations until the season was over, ” Wood said. “I didn’t want to get anybody distracted from anything but it was certainly on my mind knowing where the season was headed. When we initially hired both of them, Dan initially got a six-year contract, Brad got a five-year contract, so one of my objectives was to get them aligned with the same end date. So, extended Brad by two years, Dan by one, so they are both with us for the next four years at least and hopefully much longer.”

“Both their representatives I know well, we’ve done other deals together,” Wood said. “So it was a win-win and it really took basically a week from start to finish to get it done.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Rod Wood discussed the contract extensions of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell at a Detroit Economic Club event.
  2. Aligning the end dates of their contracts was a priority, with Holmes receiving a two-year extension and Campbell a one-year extension.
  3. The quick negotiation process highlights the strong relationships and mutual trust between the Lions’ leadership and their representatives.
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes disagree Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes win award

The Bottom Line – A United Front for the Lions’ Future

The swift negotiation and extension of contracts for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell underscore the Detroit Lions’ dedication to their leadership duo. By synchronizing their contract end dates, the Lions are reinforcing a united front, poised to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With this stability at the helm, the Lions are well-positioned to build on their recent progress and continue their pursuit of excellence in the NFL.

Newsletter

Don't miss

NFL News Reports

NFL Reveals First Game of 2024 Regular Season

0
NFL Reveals First Game of 2024 and it will be played in Brazil
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Starting Lineup

0
The Detroit Tigers have released their Opening Day starting lineup!
Lions Analysis and Opinion

The Detroit Lions WILL select one of these players with the No. 29 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

0
There are a quite a few players the Detroit Lions will consider at No. 29.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Injury Report: Tigers lose multiple shortstops to injury

0
A pair of shortstops have landed on the Detroit Tigers injury report.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions to Meet with Plethora of Prospects on Tuesday

0
Here is a list of the plethora of players the Detroit Lions are meeting with on Tuesday.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

O.J. Simpson Dies at the Age of 76

W.G. Brady -
O.J. Simpson Dies after a battle with cancer.
Read more

Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings know this is their chance

W.G. Brady -
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings may not be in this position in 2024-25 season.
Read more

Jared Goff on being traded to Detroit Lions: ‘Greatest thing that ever happened to me’

W.G. Brady -
Jared Goff on being traded is exactly what we would expect.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.