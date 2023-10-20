Detroit Lions running back Amon-Ra St. Brown?

As the Detroit Lions head into their Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, they are dealing with some injury issues regarding their running backs room. With David Montgomery expected to miss the game, and Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds dealing with injuries of their own, the Lions could turn to other options to help out their rushing attack. In fact, the Lions could look to get wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown involved in the run game.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

While speaking to reporters about the Lions' current running back situation, head coach Dan Campbell mentioned that St. Brown and Kalif Raymond could get some carries on Sunday against the Ravens.

“We got a couple of guys that can carry the football for us, between Leaf (Kalif Raymond) and Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown),” Campbell said. “Who knows, maybe we bring Mo Alexander with us and give him some carries. We’re going to find a way here. There’s a number of ways that you can move the football and it doesn’t always mean that you’re it handing off.”

St. Brown Will Do Whatever It Takes

Though St. Brown does not play the running back position, he is no stranger to carrying the football. In fact, in his career, he has carried the ball 17 times for 160 yards and a touchdown.

“However they want to use me — ask to use me — I'm ready for it,” he said.

“Whatever they ask me to do, that's always been my thing. I'm here for the team, whatever they need. We got injuries, whatever the case may be, gotta step in there and help the team win,” St. Brown said.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Injury Concerns in the Running Backs Room: The Detroit Lions are heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with injury issues in their running backs room. Dan Campbell's Creative Approach: Lions' head coach Dan Campbell is open to creative solutions to address their running back situation. He mentioned the possibility of utilizing wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and fellow receiver Kalif Raymond in the running game. Amon-Ra St. Brown's Versatility: Despite being a wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown has prior experience carrying the football. He is willing to do whatever it takes to support the team, even if it means taking on running back responsibilities.

Bottom Line: All Hands On Deck

The Detroit Lions are adapting to their running back injury challenges with creative solutions, including the potential involvement of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the run game. Head coach Dan Campbell's open-minded approach and St. Brown's versatility and willingness to contribute in various roles reflect the team's commitment to overcoming adversity and finding ways to secure a victory.