Darko Milicic fires back at Carmelo Anthony: ‘Maybe if I were the third pick, he’d be picking apples’

Darko Milicic fires back at Carmelo Anthony

The 2003 NBA Draft remains one of the most talked-about events in basketball history, with LeBron James being the first pick, followed by Darko Milicic to the Detroit Pistons, and Carmelo Anthony to the Denver Nuggets. Recently, Anthony expressed his desire to have been picked by the Pistons and his intent to confront Milicic to prove his worth. Milicic responded dismissively, suggesting that if their draft positions were swapped, their careers might have been different. This exchange highlights the ongoing debate and speculation surrounding the draft choices and their impact on the players’ careers.

What Carmelo Said

Quotes via EuroHoops.net:

“I heard stories about Darko and the Detroit Pistons, and I immediately got ready to head there. I had to find out where he trained to track him down. Where are they hiding him? I wondered. I went to every gym to find him. Yes, that’s a true story. I wanted to find him, beat him one-on-one, and show that I should have been the first pick for the Detroit Pistons,” Anthony said, speaking on Dwayne Wade’s podcast.

Darko Fires Back

“He’s still whining about something to this day… What are you whining about? You’re third! What do you want? Are you crazy? Maybe if I were third, I’d still be playing, and he’d be picking apples,” Milicic said on the Jao Mile podcast to another former Serbian NBA player, Mile Ilic.

“I heard he was after me, but I didn’t see him; I have no idea. If he wanted, he would’ve seen me, he would’ve found me, he knew where I was. Those are their gangster stories, you know, like: ‘I was looking for him to show him.’ What do you want to show me? I heard his emotions got the better of him; he needs to calm down pronto,” Milicic concluded.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Carmelo Anthony wanted to confront Darko Milicic to prove he should have been the Pistons’ pick. Darko Milicic responded, suggesting their careers might have differed if their draft positions were swapped. The exchange underscores the lasting impact and speculation of the 2003 NBA Draft.

The Bottom Line – A Lingering Rivalry

The verbal exchange between Darko Milicic and Carmelo Anthony is a testament to the lasting impact of draft decisions and the competitive nature of professional basketball. While both players took different paths in their careers, the 2003 NBA Draft continues to be a point of discussion and speculation. As time goes on, the draft’s legacy and its effects on players like Milicic and Anthony remain a captivating chapter in NBA history.