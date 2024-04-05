fb
Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have released their Opening Day starting lineup!

Detroit Lions TE Brock Wright Contract Details Revealed

The Brock Wright contract details have been released and they show why it was a no-brainer to match the 49ers offer.

Michigan F Terrance Williams II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Terrance Williams II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal following departure of Juwan Howard.
Darko Milicic fires back at Carmelo Anthony: ‘Maybe if I were the third pick, he’d be picking apples’

Pistons Notes

Darko Milicic fires back at Carmelo Anthony

The 2003 NBA Draft remains one of the most talked-about events in basketball history, with LeBron James being the first pick, followed by Darko Milicic to the Detroit Pistons, and Carmelo Anthony to the Denver Nuggets. Recently, Anthony expressed his desire to have been picked by the Pistons and his intent to confront Milicic to prove his worth. Milicic responded dismissively, suggesting that if their draft positions were swapped, their careers might have been different. This exchange highlights the ongoing debate and speculation surrounding the draft choices and their impact on the players’ careers.

Darko Milicic fires back at Carmelo Anthony

What Carmelo Said

Quotes via EuroHoops.net:

“I heard stories about Darko and the Detroit Pistons, and I immediately got ready to head there. I had to find out where he trained to track him down. Where are they hiding him? I wondered. I went to every gym to find him. Yes, that’s a true story. I wanted to find him, beat him one-on-one, and show that I should have been the first pick for the Detroit Pistons,” Anthony said, speaking on Dwayne Wade’s podcast.

Darko Fires Back

“He’s still whining about something to this day… What are you whining about? You’re third! What do you want? Are you crazy? Maybe if I were third, I’d still be playing, and he’d be picking apples,” Milicic said on the Jao Mile podcast to another former Serbian NBA player, Mile Ilic.

“I heard he was after me, but I didn’t see him; I have no idea. If he wanted, he would’ve seen me, he would’ve found me, he knew where I was. Those are their gangster stories, you know, like: ‘I was looking for him to show him.’ What do you want to show me? I heard his emotions got the better of him; he needs to calm down pronto,” Milicic concluded.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Carmelo Anthony wanted to confront Darko Milicic to prove he should have been the Pistons’ pick.
  2. Darko Milicic responded, suggesting their careers might have differed if their draft positions were swapped.
  3. The exchange underscores the lasting impact and speculation of the 2003 NBA Draft.

The Bottom Line – A Lingering Rivalry

The verbal exchange between Darko Milicic and Carmelo Anthony is a testament to the lasting impact of draft decisions and the competitive nature of professional basketball. While both players took different paths in their careers, the 2003 NBA Draft continues to be a point of discussion and speculation. As time goes on, the draft’s legacy and its effects on players like Milicic and Anthony remain a captivating chapter in NBA history.

Red Wings News Reports

Michael Rasmussen's Injury: Red Wings Face Rangers Without Key Forward

Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen won't play in Friday night's pivotal game against the Rangers.
NFL News Reports

Former NFL CB Vontae Davis found dead

Vontae Davis found dead at Southwest Ranches home.
U of M

Former Michigan G Dug McDaniel Transfers to Kansas State

Ex-Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel transfers to the Kansas State Wildcats.
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown receives HUGE bonus from Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown receives HUGE bonus after another stellar season with the Detroit Lions.
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown April Fools' Day Joke Tricks Some Detroit Lions fans

This Amon-Ra St. Brown April Fools' Day trick fooled some loyal fans.
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Starting Lineup

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Tigers have released their Opening Day starting lineup!
Detroit Lions TE Brock Wright Contract Details Revealed

W.G. Brady -
The Brock Wright contract details have been released and they show why it was a no-brainer to match the 49ers offer.
Michigan F Terrance Williams II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

W.G. Brady -
Terrance Williams II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal following departure of Juwan Howard.
