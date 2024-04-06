Rumor: Buzz is growing about Detroit Lions trading Taylor Decker

Detroit Lions trading Taylor Decker?

Could the Detroit Lions move on from one of their leaders, who is also one of their most important players? Well, according to a rumor floating around, there is buzz that the Lions could move on from starting left tackle, Taylor Decker prior to the 2024 season.

Talent Everywhere

When you look at the Detroit Lions roster, there is no question about it they have a ton of talent. Some of that talent includes superstars like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, and Aidan Hutchinson, who are all on their rookie deals, which means it is just a matter of time before they land mega deals. Then, the Lions also have some talented veterans such as Jared Goff and Taylor Decker, who are heading into their current contract’s final year.

The Buzz About Taylor Decker Being Traded

The 33rd Team’s mock draft, conjured up by Ian Valentino, has our beloved Detroit Lions straying off the beaten path. Behold, the selection that’s causing a stir: none other than BYU’s mammoth offensive tackle, Kingsley Suamataia. But hold your horses, folks—it’s not just the pick that’s raising eyebrows; it’s the reasoning behind it that’s truly a spectacle to behold.

“There’s more buzz around the Detroit Lions replacing Taylor Decker’s huge $19.1 million cap hit than anticipated, considering his talent,” Valentino wrote.

“If Detroit wants to offload Decker this summer, Kingsley Suamataia has to be considered here,” Valentino continued. “Suamataia is much like Decker as a prospect: He gets the job done more often than not and relies on great tools to win.”

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

While the rumor mill is churning with speculation about the Lions potentially trading Taylor Decker before the 2024 season, I would be absolutely shocked if that were to happen. However, when it comes to re-signing him for the 2025 season, that’s where my confidence wanes. It seems more plausible that the Lions might choose not to extend his contract beyond 2024, shaping a different future for their offensive line.