W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs Following 2024 NFL Draft

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs

The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and while it’s early to make definitive judgments, the Detroit Lions appear to have made some astute picks. Despite this, there are areas of need that the Lions did not address during the draft, which could influence their strategy moving forward into the next season. Here are the three most significant needs that remain for the Lions post-draft.

1. EDGE Rusher

One of the Lions’ most pressing needs coming into the draft was an EDGE rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson. The team ranked in the bottom third of the league in sacks in 2023, a statistic that urgently needs improvement if they are to contend seriously. While the Lions have hopes for James Houston, whom they drafted in 2022, and recently signed Marcus Davenport, neither move guarantees the level of performance required. The failure to secure a top pass-rushing talent in the draft leaves this position as a significant concern heading into the 2024 season.

The departure of Josh Reynolds left a notable gap in the Lions’ receiving corps, specifically for the role of the No. 3 wide receiver behind stars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Although the Lions picked up Isaiah Williams as an undrafted free agent, expecting him to immediately rise to the No. 3 spot might be optimistic. Currently, Kalif Raymond or Donovan Peoples-Jones are potential candidates for this position, but neither provides the clear answer the Lions might be seeking to solidify their receiver lineup.

Safety was another position the Lions did not upgrade significantly during the offseason. While there is speculation that Brian Branch, who played as a nickel cornerback in his rookie year, could shift to safety, this potential move does not entirely address the need for depth and talent improvement at the position. The safety role remains a subtle but notable concern for the Lions, possibly impacting their defensive flexibility and overall secondary performance.

While the Detroit Lions have made some promising additions through the 2024 NFL Draft, the absence of significant reinforcements in key positions like EDGE rusher, wide receiver, and safety could pose challenges. The team’s ability to address these needs through further signings or internal development will be crucial as they prepare for the upcoming season. With strategic adjustments and potential breakout performances from current players, the Lions could yet transform these apparent weaknesses into strengths.

