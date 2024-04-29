fb
Jeff Bilbrey

Tigers Aim to Extend Winning Momentum Against Visiting Cardinals

Tigers Notes

Tigers Aim to Extend Winning Momentum Against Visiting Cardinals

The Detroit Tigers aim to extend their winning streak when they face the St. Louis Cardinals at home on Monday night. The teams enter the game with contrasting outcomes from their recent games.

On-Field Strategies and Series Outlook

The Tigers have been on an impressive run, securing two victories in three outings against the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals, on the other hand, faced a setback with a 4-2 defeat to the New York Mets that halted a three-game winning streak.

Critical Contributions and Player Insights

Wenceel Perez, the rising star for the Tigers, blasted his first major league home run, proving pivotal in the team’s recent triumph over the Royals. “He’s fearless, he’s joyful,” expressed Tigers manager A.J. Hinch about Perez. “He believes in himself. He’s just having fun and he’s unafraid to make a mistake.” His emergence since joining the team from Triple-A Toledo has provided a burst of energy and production.

For the Cardinals, Matt Liberatore endured a rough outing after conceding a walk-off homer that awarded the Mets a win. The Cardinals will now lean on left-hander Steven Matz (1-2, 5.55 ERA) to start the opener and reverse the team’s fortunes. Despite recent struggles and costly pitches, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol remains optimistic about Matz’s capabilities.

“I actually thought it was one of his better outings, to be quite honest with you,” he said. “The line doesn’t show that, but from a pitch standpoint, the (velocity) was there.”

Oliver Marmol – Deadspin
Cardinals

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96) will face Matz on the mound for Detroit. He is in pursuit of his inaugural victory with the Tigers. After a solid five-scoreless-innings performance against the Rays, Maeda, who tweaked his mechanics recently, expressed hope in sustaining this improved form.

“I discussed my mechanics with (pitching coach Chris) Fetter (last) week and cleaned up my mechanics,” Maeda said. “That resulted in my fastballs having better command and velo. I hope I can build off that for next time.”

Kenta Maeda – Deadspin

Play-by-Play and Pivotal Performances

Recent performances lay the groundwork for both pitchers. While Matz has a remarkable 1.56 ERA over three starts against Detroit, Maeda’s history includes a 2-1 record and 5.11 ERA in encounters with the Cardinals.

For more in-depth analysis and up-to-date sports coverage, visit Detroit Sports Nation.

Jeff Bilbrey
