Detroit Lions sign RB Justin Jackson after wide receiver retires

Following Monday’s training camp practice, the Detroit Lions announced they have signed RB Justin Jackson.

In a corresponding move, the Lions placed WR Corey Sutton on the Reserve/Retired list.

During his time with the Chargers, Justin Jackson carried the ball 206 times for 1,040 yards and four touchdowns in 40 career games (7 starts)

The Lions signed Corey Sutton as an undrafted rookie free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sutton was named the Sun Belt’s “Most Dangerous Deep Threat” during his time at App State.

From App State:

Sutton finished his App State career among the program’s career leaders in touchdown receptions (No. 3 with 24), receiving yards (No. 6 with 2,278) and receptions (tied for No. 8 with 146). He accomplished all of that in just 35 games for the Mountaineers and received All-Sun Belt recognition in each of his three competitive seasons, including first-team honors as he returned successfully in 2021 from a 2019 knee injury.

Named the Sun Belt’s “Most Dangerous Deep Threat” during his career, Sutton had eight catches of 30-plus yards in 2021 and 23 gains of 30-plus yards in his three seasons at App State. That production helped earn him an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

After missing the end of the 2019 season and working through 2020 to fully recover, Sutton was named a candidate for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award thanks to a 2021 season in which he ranked among the Sun Belt leaders in receiving yards (No. 4 with 904), receptions (No. 4 with 61) and receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 4 with seven). He started App State’s first 13 games and missed the Boca Raton Bowl after having a procedure on a wrist injury that he had persevered through late in the season.



He also made several acrobatic, toe-dragging touchdown catches, including one against Marshall in 2021 to earn him the No. 1 top play of the day on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

