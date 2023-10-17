Detroit Lions sign RB Mohamed Ibrahim to bolster roster

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 20-6 to move to 5-1 on the season. Though the Lions won the game, they suffered a huge loss as RB David Montgomery suffered a rib injury that is expected to cause him to miss at least one game. On Tuesday, the Lions signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to bolster their roster.

Lions Bring Back Mohamed Ibrahim

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Lions are re-signing Ibrahim to their practice squad. During his time at Minnesota, Ibrahim was the No. 11 rusher in Big Ten history with a staggering 4,668 yards. During the 2022 season, Ibrahim carried the ball 320 times for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Why it Matters

With David Montgomery missing time, the Lions needed to add some depth, and Ibrahim is their guy. On Monday, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he sounded optimistic that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs will return this week when the Lions hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens. If Gibbs does play on Sunday, it will be him, Craig Reynolds, and Devine Ozigbo who will have to carry the load.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions Secure Victory, But Lose David Montgomery: The Detroit Lions celebrated a significant victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, improving their season record to an impressive 5-1. However, the win came at a cost as star running back David Montgomery sustained a rib injury, which is expected to sideline him for at least one game. Reinforcements Arrive with Mohamed Ibrahim: In response to the injury to Montgomery, the Lions wasted no time in bolstering their roster. They re-signed running back Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad. Gibbs and the Running Back Trio: Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism regarding rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs' return as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. If Gibbs indeed makes a comeback, he will join forces with Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo, forming a trio of running backs tasked with carrying the load in Montgomery's absence.

Bottom Line: Carrying the Load

The Detroit Lions scored a significant victory but suffered a setback with David Montgomery's injury. However, the addition of Mohamed Ibrahim to the roster provides much-needed depth. As the team faces the Baltimore Ravens, the performance of Jahmyr Gibbs and the running back trio will be pivotal in filling the void left by Montgomery.