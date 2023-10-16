Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Cameron Sutton leads the way for the defense

The Detroit Lions defense has been dominant and it was again on Sunday during a 20-6 whooping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for Sunday's game, and Cameron Sutton and Alex Anzalone led the way for the Lions' defense.

Top 5 Grades

  • Cameron Sutton 81.9
  • Alex Anzalone 81.6
  • Romeo Okwara 77.5
  • Jerry Jacobs 74.3
  • Alim McNeill 71.1

Bottom 5 Grades

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Buccaneers:

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers,Detroit Lions

