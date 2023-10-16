Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Cameron Sutton leads the way for the defense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Cam Sutton leads the way for the defense

The Detroit Lions defense has been dominant and it was again on Sunday during a 20-6 whooping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for Sunday's game, and Cameron Sutton and Alex Anzalone led the way for the Lions' defense.

Top 5 Grades

Cameron Sutton 81.9

Alex Anzalone 81.6

Romeo Okwara 77.5

Jerry Jacobs 74.3

Alim McNeill 71.1

Bottom 5 Grades

Kerby Joseph 27.9

Will Harris 29.8

Charles Harris 59.3

Aidan Hutchinson 59.8

Derrick Barnes 59.9

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Buccaneers: