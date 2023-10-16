Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Cameron Sutton leads the way for the defense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Cam Sutton leads the way for the defense
The Detroit Lions defense has been dominant and it was again on Sunday during a 20-6 whooping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for Sunday's game, and Cameron Sutton and Alex Anzalone led the way for the Lions' defense.
Top 5 Grades
- Cameron Sutton 81.9
- Alex Anzalone 81.6
- Romeo Okwara 77.5
- Jerry Jacobs 74.3
- Alim McNeill 71.1
Bottom 5 Grades
- Kerby Joseph 27.9
- Will Harris 29.8
- Charles Harris 59.3
- Aidan Hutchinson 59.8
- Derrick Barnes 59.9
Full Grades
Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Buccaneers: