Detroit Lions sign wide receiver after working out 8 players

Following their impressive Thursday Night Football win over the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions now return home to Ford Field, where they will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the 2023 season. In advance of their matchup against the Panthers, the Lions have reportedly worked out eight players.

Who Did The Lions Work Out?

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions worked out the following eight players:

  • WR Troy Fumagalli
  • TE Noah Gindorff
  • TE Mike Harley
  • WR Joshua Kalu
  • RB Ellis Merriweather
  • WR Trey Quinn (signed)
  • DB Reggie Roberson
  • RB Aaron Shampklin

Detroit Lions sign Trey Quinn

Quinn initially joined the Lions during training camp but unfortunately sustained an injury in the preseason, leading to his release from the team. His return now takes up the practice squad position vacated by the promotion of tight end Darrell Daniels to the 53-man roster.

Bottom Line: Lions Make A Move

The Detroit Lions, riding the momentum of their recent win, are actively fine-tuning their roster in preparation for their upcoming clash with the Carolina Panthers. This includes signing Trey Quinn, a player familiar to the team, as they aim to maintain their positive trajectory in the 2023 season.

