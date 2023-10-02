Detroit Lions sign wide receiver after working out 8 players

Following their impressive Thursday Night Football win over the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions now return home to Ford Field, where they will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the 2023 season. In advance of their matchup against the Panthers, the Lions have reportedly worked out eight players.

Who Did The Lions Work Out?

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions worked out the following eight players:

WR Troy Fumagalli

TE Noah Gindorff

TE Mike Harley

WR Joshua Kalu

RB Ellis Merriweather

WR Trey Quinn (signed)

DB Reggie Roberson

RB Aaron Shampklin

Detroit Lions sign Trey Quinn

Quinn initially joined the Lions during training camp but unfortunately sustained an injury in the preseason, leading to his release from the team. His return now takes up the practice squad position vacated by the promotion of tight end Darrell Daniels to the 53-man roster.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are returning home to Ford Field after an impressive Thursday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2023 season. In preparation for their upcoming matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, the Lions conducted workouts for eight players, including wide receiver Troy Fumagalli, tight ends Noah Gindorff and Mike Harley, wide receiver Joshua Kalu, running back Ellis Merriweather, and defensive back Reggie Roberson. Notably, the Lions signed Trey Quinn, who had previously been with the team during training camp but was released due to injury.

Bottom Line: Lions Make A Move

The Detroit Lions, riding the momentum of their recent win, are actively fine-tuning their roster in preparation for their upcoming clash with the Carolina Panthers. This includes signing Trey Quinn, a player familiar to the team, as they aim to maintain their positive trajectory in the 2023 season.