Detroit Lions stuck in limbo in PFF power rankings

We are just over three months away from the start of the 2022 NFL season and plenty of Detroit Lions fans, including myself, are already sipping on the Kool-Aid.

Despite winning just three games in 2021 and finishing with the second-worst record in the entire league, many believe the Lions will at least double their win total from a year ago and some think they will even triple it and make some noise in the NFL playoff picture.

But according to Pro Football Focus, the Lions are one of six teams who are currently “stuck in limbo.”

In their latest 2022 NFL Power Rankings, PFF has the Lions ranked at No. 24.

Detroit Lions among group of teams who are ‘stuck in limbo’

Sam Monson of PFF notes that the Lions still do not have their quarterback of the future but that the rest of their roster is “coming together very nicely.”

24. DETROIT LIONS

The rebuild project in Detroit still doesn’t have its quarterback of the future, but the rest of the roster is coming together very nicely, and Jared Goff has shown the capacity to be a better-than-average quarterback in the right environment. The Lions are still relying on the development and growth of young players that they added a year ago, but if things go as planned, Detroit could make more noise this season than people expect.

Joining the Lions in the ‘Stuck in Limbo’ group are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and New York Giants.

Personally, I think this is a fair ranking for the Lions at this point but do not be surprised at all if they end up as one of the top 20 teams in the NFL in 2022.

Nation, do you agree the Lions are ‘stuck in limbo’ or do you think they should be ranked a tier higher (Eyes on the Playoffs) or a tier lower (Rebuilding)?

