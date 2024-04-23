5 Former Michigan Players the Detroit Lions Could Target in the 2024 NFL Draft

Mike Sainristil, in my opinion is the best fit for the Detroit Lions in the entire 2024 NFL Draft. Known for his readiness to transition to the NFL, Sainristil is viewed as an NFL-ready nickel, much like Brian Branch was in his class. Despite being projected as a Day 2 pick primarily due to his less-than-ideal measurables, his ability to outperform expectations makes him an intriguing option for the Lions, who could use his versatility in their secondary.

Roman Wilson’s speed and agility make him an excellent candidate to add depth to the Lions’ receiver room. While he predominantly plays as a slot receiver due to his height of 5-foot-10, the Lions have taken a keen interest in him, having hosted Wilson for a top-30 visit and observing him at the team’s local day. His potential to stretch defenses could greatly benefit Detroit’s offensive schemes.

As a local product and a multi-year starter at Michigan, Zak Zinter was on track to be a Day 2 pick before a late-season injury potentially lowered his draft stock. His experience and solid performance when healthy suggest he could be a starting-caliber guard in the NFL. The Lions might see great value in selecting Zinter at a discount, bolstering their offensive line where depth and youth are needed.

Jaylen Harrell brings a high motor and consistent effort to the field, characteristics highly valued by NFL teams. Although he may not have the most refined techniques, his relentless pursuit and energy make him a suitable candidate for a subpackage rusher role. The Lions, looking to enhance their pass rush, could find Harrell’s skill set particularly useful as they develop their defensive strategies.

Braiden McGregor, another EDGE from Michigan, shows promise with his length, speed, and explosiveness. While he needs further development in handling blocks and refining his technique, McGregor offers potential as a draft-and-develop prospect. With a Day 3 projection, he could be an attractive pick for the Lions, who could nurture his talents to fit their defensive mold.