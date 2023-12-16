Detroit Lions studs and duds in absolute domination of Broncos

Detroit Lions studs and duds in dominance vs. Denver Broncos

Pure domination. The Detroit Lions absolutely smashed the Denver Broncos in a primetime Week 15 matchup. When a game is this lopsided, and the team performs on both sides of the ball beautifully, there's no reason to nit-pick and try to find “duds.” So, let's celebrate the absolute studs in the game this week against the Broncos, a game that moved the Lions closer to playoff football.

Studs shined for the Detroit Lions

When you score 21 points in the first half and hold your opponent to less than 100 yards there are plenty of “good vibes” going through the locker room. This game felt different from the second quarter on, kind of like what we experienced when they moved to 8-2 earlier in the season.

Sam LaPorta – 6 targets, 5 receptions | 56 yards | 3 TDs

Sam LaPorta continued his historic rookie season. He broke the 0-0 tie with a nifty move on the outside and a tough rough to pay dirt. The stud, sure-handed tight end was a reliable target for Jared Goff all night long and helped right the ship for the offensive side of the ball, including reeling in his second touchdown of the game on the Lions' opening drive of the second half. He is easily the best tight-end the Lions have had in recent memory, including his Hawkeye brother T.J. Hockenson. More of this from LaPorta and things will be just swell for the Lions offense.

Jared Goff – 24-34, 278 yards | 5 TDs

We are nothing if not fair. Last week, Jared Goff was a “dud,” this week not so much. Of course, three touchdowns tosses in the first half will land you solidly on this list. It didn't stop in the first half though as he added to his total on the first drive as the Lions stayed aggressive. Goff was good this week, bouncing back from some clunkers lately and the Lions will need this Goff moving forward.

Aaron Glenn & the Defense – 287 total yards | 204 passing, 83 rushing | 2 sacks, 8 QB hits

The defense came to play tonight, aided in no small part by the fact that Aaron Glenn learned what a blitz was. They sent pressure from all levels of the defense during the game and totaled eight quarterback hits which kept Russ uncomfortable. It was an admirable effort from the Lions' defense who held the Broncos' rushing attack in check and never really let Wilson get into a rhythm and comfortable in the pocket. This has to continue moving forward.

Jahmyr Gibbs – 11 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD | 2 targets, 2 receptions, 8 yards, 1 TD

This kid is freakin' electric. Every time he touches the ball it feels like he could break it. He's shifty, runs hard, and is completely slippery. That the coaches limited his touches over the last few weeks is arguably part of the reason they struggled offensively. When you have a game-breaker like this, you get the ball in his hands as often, and creatively, as you can.

The bottom line

There could have been plenty of other options for studs and duds, but these are the ones that stuck out the most in the utter domination at Ford Field. With the Minnesota Vikings losing earlier today, the Lions are a Seattle Seahawks loss away from clinching a playoff berth and a win over the Vikings away from the division crown. When they play like they did tonight, there's not a team in the NFC that can beat them–maybe in the entire league. More of this, please and thank you.