Detroit Tigers Call Up Wenceel Perez to Make MLB Debut

Wenceel Perez is the Tigers’ No. 20 ranked prospect

According to a report from @bythewaybro, the Detroit Tigers are promoting infielder/outfielder Wenceel Perez to the Big Leagues. This news has since been tweeted out by various beat writers. The Tigers are expected to make this official prior to tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. At that time, we will pass along the corresponding move.

Tigers prospect Christian Santana has also posted his congratulations to Wenceel’s major league callup on instagram https://t.co/HKVRVkgTr1 — Tigers Torkmoil (@bythewaybro) April 8, 2024

By The Numbers

According to MLB.com, Perez is currently the No. 20 ranked prospect in the Tigers farm system. So far this season, in eight games with the Toledo Mud Hens, Perez is slashing .212/.297/.485 with one home run and five RBIs to go along with four stolen bases.

In 2023, he slashed .274/.368/.417 with nine home runs and 48 RBIs in 116 minor league games.

Speculation

One thing to note is that Perez has only played in the outfield so far in 2024, which leads me to believe that the Tigers will be demoting Parker Meadows, but that is pure speculation at this point.

So far this season, Meadows is off to a horrendous start as he is slashing .087/.276/.174 with zero home runs and zero RBIs in nine games played.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers are promoting infielder/outfielder Wenceel Perez to the Big Leagues, as reported by @bythewaybro and various beat writers. The official announcement is expected before tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Perez, the No. 20 ranked prospect in the Tigers farm system, has had a promising start this season with the Toledo Mud Hens, showcasing a solid batting line and notable stolen bases. There is speculation that Parker Meadows might be demoted due to his poor performance this season, although this has not been confirmed.

The Bottom Line:

The promotion of Wenceel Perez to the Big Leagues is a significant move for the Detroit Tigers, signaling their confidence in the young prospect’s abilities. As the team prepares for their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, all eyes will be on Perez to see how he transitions to the major league level. The potential demotion of Parker Meadows adds an interesting dynamic to the team’s roster decisions, but the focus remains on Perez’s anticipated debut.