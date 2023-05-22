The Detroit Lions are ready to kick off the third phase of the NFL offseason as they commence their OTAs (Other Team Activities) this week. These non-contact practice sessions will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the team's facility in Allen Park. As the team enters this crucial phase, let's delve into the significance of these practices.

Key Points

The third phase of the offseason program involves four weeks of practice sessions without pads and live contact, focusing on non-contact drills such as 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 scenarios.

Organized team activities provide an opportunity for the Lions to fine-tune their strategies, evaluate player performance, and foster cohesion among teammates.

While voluntary, these sessions allow rookies like Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta to practice alongside their veteran counterparts and showcase their skills in front of reporters and coaches.

The upcoming OTAs mark a crucial milestone for the Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season, honing their techniques and fostering healthy competition between rookies and established players.

Detroit Lions to Begin Phase 3 of Offseason Program

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions will begin three days of OTAs, and though the practices are not mandatory, you can bet that the vast majority of players, both rookies and veterans, will participate.

- Advertisement -

Here is the remainder of the Lions' off-season schedule:

OTAs: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

The Bottom Line – Building Blocks for Success

With the commencement of Phase 3, the Detroit Lions set their sights on achieving success in the upcoming season. The non-contact drills and team activities during OTAs provide a platform for players to refine their skills, learn the playbook, and build rapport with their teammates. These early stages of the offseason program lay the foundation for a cohesive and competitive team, where rookies and veterans alike strive to earn their spot on the roster. As the Lions embark on this journey, their dedication and preparation during these off-season activities will shape their performance in the regular season.