Detroit Lions to Host CB Qwan’tez Stiggers

The Detroit Lions are going to get a close look at CB Qwan'tez Stiggers

The Detroit Lions, under the guidance of general manager Brad Holmes, are reportedly going to host Qwan’tez Stiggers, the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie for the 2023 season, for a pre-draft Top-30 visit, as reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Lions to host cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers for one of their 30 draft visits, per his agent, Fred Lyles. Stiggers excelled @ShrineBowl Didn't play college football and is draft-eligible after playing for Toronto Argonauts @TorontoArgos in @CFL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 23, 2024

Who is Qwan'tez Stiggers?

Stiggers, a cornerback with an unconventional path to professional football, bypassed college play entirely due to his father dying.

“I just shut down because he meant the world to me,” Stiggers said. “I didn’t eat. I turned off my phone. I didn’t come out of the house for a couple of weeks. I dropped out of school and stayed away from football. I gave up on my dream.”

Instead, Stiggers began his career in the less traditional Fan Controlled Football League before making a name for himself with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL. His performance, particularly his achievements in the 2023 season with 53 defensive tackles and five interceptions, not only earned him an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl but also spotlighted his professional potential.

Despite not being invited to the NFL Combine, Stiggers' journey from Door Dash driver to CFL standout and now to a prospective NFL player for the Lions, who are in dire need of cornerback reinforcements, is nothing short of remarkable.

The Big Picture: Uncovering Hidden Gems

The Detroit Lions' interest in Stiggers underscores a broader strategy of seeking talent beyond conventional pathways, emphasizing the team's commitment to diversifying its recruitment approach and strengthening its defense. Stiggers’ non-traditional route to the draft, marked by personal resilience and professional perseverance, presents a compelling narrative that resonates with the spirit of Detroit. His pre-draft visit signifies not just an opportunity for Stiggers but a testament to the Lions' innovative scouting efforts.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Qwan’tez Stiggers, the league's Most Outstanding Rookie, is scheduled for a pre-draft visit with the Detroit Lions. Stiggers’ journey from a Door Dash driver to CFL standout showcases his unique path to the NFL spotlight. His potential signing addresses the Lions' critical need for cornerback help following their struggles in the position in 2023.

The Bottom Line – A Leap of Faith

Bringing Qwan’tez Stiggers on board could be a transformative move for the Detroit Lions. It’s a story of hope, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of dreams, mirroring the city of Detroit itself. Stiggers’ journey from an aspiring college athlete to a CFL standout and now, potentially, to an NFL rookie with the Lions, reflects a leap of faith by both the player and the team. As Detroit looks to revamp its defense, Stiggers stands as a beacon of potential, proving that talent can emerge from the most unexpected places.