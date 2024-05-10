Detroit Lions Finalize Deal With Sione Vaki

The Detroit Lions will make it official on Friday

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have officially locked in their recent draft pick, Sione Vaki, on a four-year rookie contract, ensuring he will be on the field before the team’s first practice this Friday. Vaki, who was selected 132nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, has agreed to a contract valued at approximately $4.67 million, as estimated by Spotrac.

Contract Details and Timing

Under the terms of the NFL’s current collective bargaining agreement, rookie contracts are predetermined, which generally simplifies the negotiation process. However, the timing of signings can vary based on discussions surrounding guaranteed amounts and other contract specifics. Historically, the Lions have a track record of securing most of their draft class under contract prior to the commencement of rookie minicamp.

Vaki’s Role with the Lions

Although Vaki’s collegiate career at Utah showcased his versatility as both a safety and running back, the Lions have plans to utilize him on offense in the NFL. Additionally, Vaki is expected to play a significant role on special teams starting this fall. His multi-faceted skill set adds valuable depth and flexibility to the Lions’ roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Contract Completion: Sione Vaki has finalized his four-year rookie contract with the Detroit Lions, valued at approximately $4.67 million. The deal ensures he will participate before the team’s first practice on Friday. Draft and Positioning: Vaki was selected as the 132nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While he played both safety and running back at Utah, the Lions plan to utilize him primarily on offense and as a key player on special teams. Standard Rookie Contracts: Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, rookie deals are slotted, which generally streamlines the signing process. The Lions traditionally secure most of their draft picks with contracts before the start of rookie minicamp, aligning with this practice.

Bottom Line

Sione Vaki’s signing before the start of rookie minicamp exemplifies the Detroit Lions’ efficient approach to integrating their draft picks swiftly and smoothly into the team. With Vaki now officially under contract, the Lions can focus on developing his versatile talents both on offense and special teams, bolstering their roster depth as they prepare for the upcoming season.