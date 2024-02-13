One BIG SPLASH Free Agent Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes MUST Consider

In the world of NFL roster construction, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has consistently emphasized the importance of building through the draft. This strategy, while prudent and often successful, has sometimes left the Lions' fanbase yearning for more immediate star power, especially when high-profile free agents hit the market. Despite this preference for developmental talent, the allure of making a significant impact through free agency remains tempting.

BIG SPLASH defensive linemen galore!

This year, a particularly intriguing crop of BIG SPLASH free agents is set to become available, including standout defensive linemen like Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, Justin Madubuike, and Brian Burns. Each of these players would command a hefty contract, but there's one free agent that Brad Holmes should consider above all others: EDGE Josh Allen.

The Case for Josh Allen

Josh Allen is not just any free agent; he's a game-changer. Coming off a career season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen has firmly established himself as one of the premier EDGE rushers in the league. His record-breaking 17.5 sacks not only set a new franchise record for the Jaguars but also signaled his arrival as a dominant force on the defensive line. Allen's performance has made him one of the most coveted free agents this offseason, and for good reason. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and change the course of games makes him an invaluable asset.

A Perfect Fit for Detroit

While Allen has expressed a desire to remain with the Jaguars, the reality of NFL contracts means that nothing is certain.

“I'm a legacy guy,” Allen said. “I have a great opportunity to continue to leave a legacy here and I'm going to continue that as much as I can and stand on that.

“At the end of the day, I play the game because I love it. Some people don't play the game. They make decisions and so the decisions being made, they're final. So, I let God be God and let it sort out. I did as much as I can. I did what I can to do on my part and my agent guy is going to [do his part].”

Should Jacksonville hesitate to meet his financial expectations, the Detroit Lions emerge as an ideal destination for several reasons:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Immediate Impact: Allen's addition to the Lions would instantly elevate their defensive line, pairing him with rising stars like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. Strategic Investment: Signing Allen would signal a strategic shift for Holmes and the Lions, demonstrating a willingness to invest in proven, elite talent to complement their core of young, homegrown players. Fan Engagement: Acquiring a player of Allen's caliber would invigorate the Lions' fanbase, showing a commitment to winning now and leveraging the excitement such a signing would generate.

Bottom Line

For Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions, the opportunity to sign a player like Josh Allen represents a rare convergence of need, fit, and potential impact. While Holmes has rightly focused on the draft as the foundation of team building, the addition of Allen could serve as the cornerstone of a transformed defense ready to challenge the NFC's best. In a league where talent and opportunity seldom align so perfectly, the Lions would do well to make every effort to bring Allen to Detroit, making a definitive statement about their direction and ambition.