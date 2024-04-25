fb
Detroit Lions select CB Terrion Arnold With No. 24 Pick In 2024 NFL Draft

BREAKING: Detroit Lions select a potential difference-maker with No. 29 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit DESTROYS NFL Draft Attendance Record

Detroit DESTROYS NFL Draft Attendance Record!!!

J.J. McCarthy Selected By Minnesota Vikings in 2024 NFL Draft

J.J. McCarthy Selected In 2024 NFL Draft
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions TRADE UP In 2024 NFL Draft

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions TRADE UP

After finishing the 2023 regular season with a 12-5 record and then advancing to the NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions earned the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That said, there was speculation leading up to the draft that the Lions were considering a trade that would land them with a higher selection and that is exactly what has happened.

The Trade

According to reports, the Lions have traded up to No. 24 with the Dallas Cowboys.

In exchange for the No. 24 pick and a 2025 7th-round pick from the Cowboys, the Lions gave up the No. 29 and No. 73 pick in the 2024 draft.

W.G. Brady
