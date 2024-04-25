fb
W.G. Brady

Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Video Message for Lions Fans Moments After Signing Contract

Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Video Message for Lions Fans

It’s official! On Thursday night, Amon-Ra St. Brown put pen to paper as he signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Detroit Lions through the 2028 season. Though terms of the contract were not disclosed by the Lions, it has been reported that it is a 4-year, $120.01 million contract extension that includes $35.3 million fully guaranteed and a $16.5 million signing bonus. Moments after signing the contract, St. Brown made a video message for Lions fans.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Message

Take a look at the video below to see what St. Brown had to say to Lions fans.

Poppin Bottles!

As St. Brown emerged from the Allen Park facilities, he was met by by friends and family, who had the champagne ready!

By the Numbers

During the 2023 season, Amon-Ra St. Brown achieved career-best statistics, amassing 1,515 receiving yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. He also recorded nine games with over 100 receiving yards, the highest in the NFL that season. In his initial two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2021-2022), St. Brown matched the NFL record by catching at least eight passes in eight consecutive games. Furthermore, he joined an elite group as only the third player in NFL history to secure 90 or more catches in each of his first two seasons.

Why Zach Frazier Is Perfect Fit for Detroit Lions

Bottom Line

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s significant contract extension not only rewards his exceptional performance and potential but also signals the Detroit Lions’ commitment to building around a key player who has quickly become integral to their offense. As St. Brown continues to develop and achieve, his presence is expected to be a cornerstone for the Lions’ aspirations in the coming years.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

