Detroit Lions vs. Broncos: Inside the numbers of this Week 15 matchup

Detroit Lions vs. Broncos: This Saturday's matchup features a prime chance for Detroit to prey on a subpar Denver defense at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are looking to rebound from their disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday when they return home to Ford Field to face the Denver Broncos. And it will present a prime opportunity for them to showcase their offensive prowess against a Denver defense that has largely struggled all season long.

A few quick notes on this upcoming matchup at Ford Field

The Broncos are coming off a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, their sixth win in their last seven games.

Quarterback Russell Wilson showcased his skills, completing 21-of-33 passes for 224 yards, delivering two touchdown passes, and recording an interception. Javonte Williams spearheaded the ground game with 66 yards on 17 carries, securing a touchdown. Additionally, Courtland Sutton led the receiving efforts with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Detroit's struggles in the 3rd quarter continued against the Bears, as they faced three consecutive three-and-outs, compounding the issue with a fumble on their fourth attempt, exacerbating an already challenging situation. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff didn't have his best game as he finished 20-of-35 passing for 161 yards, one touchdown, an interception, and a fumbled snap.

The Detroit Lions' offense is set to face the Broncos' defense at Ford Field. Across the initial 13 games of the 2023 season, the Lions have maintained an average of 390.3 yards of offense per game. This comprises 252.8 passing yards and 137.5 rushing yards. Overall, the Lions are tallying an average of 26.2 points per game.

The Broncos' defense presents concerns, ranking 3rd to last in the NFL, conceding an average of 377.4 yards of total offense per game. They struggle against the pass, allowing an average of 233.4 yards through the air per game. Moreover, their rush defense ranks last in the league, yielding an average of 144 yards on the ground per game. Their opponents also manage to score an average of 23.8 points per game against them.

Additionally, the Broncos lead the NFL in total takeaways with 24.

Detroit Lions defense vs. Broncos offense

The Lions find themselves in the middle of the pack in terms of defense, as they allow opponents to rack up 323.5 yards of offense per game, which includes 226.6 yards of offense in the air and 96.8 yards of offense on the ground.

Meanwhile, Denver's offensive attack finds itself in the bottom 1/3 in the NFL with a total of 300.8 yards per game, including 185.8 yards in the air with 115 yards rushing.

In terms of takeaways, the Lions find themselves in the bottom five in the NFL with a total of only 14.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions' 2023 record dropped to 9-4 after their defeat Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Denver Broncos improved to 7-6 after their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Their upcoming matchup at Ford Field this Saturday night will give the Lions a prime chance to take advantage of a struggling Broncos defense

Bottom Line: Can the Lions rebound?

The Lions will be able to reassess and strategize as they return to Ford Field to face Denver. The Week 15 matchup, initially set for Sunday, December 17, has been flexed by the NFL and is now scheduled for 8:15 PM EST. Television coverage will be provided by Fox, with local radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.

There is more than a little bit of anxiety building amongst the Lions fan base, and Saturday night presents a golden chance for the team to ease those tensions by improving to an impressive 10-4 record.