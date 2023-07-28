Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, sign Trey Quinn

On Friday, the Detroit Lions will hold their first padded practice of training camp and head coach Dan Campbell said now is the time that we will find out who can really play. One player who will not be putting his pads on is injured WR Tom Kennedy, who has reportedly been waived. The Lions also announced they have signed WR Trey Quinn, who played for the Michigan Panthers.

Detroit Lions WR Tom Kennedy hurt at Training Camp

On Wednesday, Kennedy was notably recognized for his exceptional catch, which was hailed as the “catch of the day.” Sadly, this spectacular feat did not come without a price. Kennedy suffered an awkward landing on his arm/shoulder following the catch. Despite his discomfort and the obvious strain, he admirably maintained his grip on the ball. However, he was forced to abstain from the rest of the practice.

Who is Trey Quinn?

Quinn is a 27-year-old wide receiver who most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. In college, he played at LSU and SMU before being selected by Washington as “Mr. Irrlevant” (the last player selected) in the 2018 NFL Draft. Quinn has also spent time with the Jaguars, Raiders, and Broncos.

By the Numbers

In his NFL career, Quinn has 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns. During the 2022 USFL season, Quinn had 438 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Here are Quinn's pre-NFL Draft measurables:

Key Points

The Lions have waived Kennedy

The Lions have signed Quinn

Quinn previously played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL

He also spent time with the Redskins, Raiders, Jaguars, and Broncos

He has two NFL touchdowns in his career

Bottom Line: Good-Bye Tom, Hello Trey

Kennedy has been a fan favorite ever since he was signed by the Lions and though he did have some success here and there, he was really never going to be a piece to the puzzle. With that being said, we wish him the best moving forward. With that being said, we certainly welcome Quinn to the Motor City. It will be very difficult for him to crack the Lions' 53-man roster, but he will get a chance to showcase his abilities during training camp.