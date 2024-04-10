Jared Goff Criticizes Detroit Lions Media: No Longer Underdogs

Jared Goff Criticizes Detroit Lions Media

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the local media’s portrayal of the team. Speaking on the Willbo Trading Cards podcast, Goff criticized the media for dwelling on negativity and underestimating the Lions’ capabilities. His comments came in response to a question about the supposed skill gap between the Lions and the San Francisco 49ers prior to the NFC Championship game. Goff argued that the Lions have proven themselves as a formidable team, having won their division, and should no longer be viewed as underdogs.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

Here is what Goff said about the Detroit Lions’ media in regard to their negativity.

“I have this like, and I need to drop it soon here because I’m gonna hopefully be in Detroit for a long time,” Goff said. “But I have this thing with our local media where they almost relish in negativity at times. And maybe that’s what get clicks and that’s what sells. But it’s no longer what they need to live in. Hey guys, we have a good team, we’ve had success. We can be happy about that, we can celebrate that and not have to write about how we’re constantly the underdog. No, teams are gonna be gunning for us now, we’ve won the division. I’m probably over-thinking it in my head just because it’s the chip on my shoulder and the competitor in me, but in that moment I was just giving that guy a hard time.”

The Big Picture: Changing the Narrative

Goff’s remarks highlight a broader issue of how the media shapes public perception of sports teams. As the Lions transition from underdogs to division winners, Goff urges the media to adapt their narrative to reflect the team’s progress and success. This shift in perception is crucial not only for the team’s morale but also for how they are perceived by opponents and fans alike.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line – A New Era for the Lions

Jared Goff‘s critique of the Lions’ media coverage underscores a pivotal moment for the team. As the Lions continue to build on their achievements, the narrative surrounding them must evolve to recognize their status as contenders rather than underdogs. Goff’s call to action challenges the media to focus on the positive aspects of the team’s journey, marking a potential turning point in how the Detroit Lions are viewed in the NFL landscape.