Detroit Lions WR Tom Kennedy hurt at Training Camp

Inside the Article:
During Wednesday's Detroit Lions training camp practice, wide receiver Tom Kennedy reportedly made an impressive catch, earning the title of “catch of the day.” Unfortunately, the catch came at a cost, as Kennedy landed awkwardly on his arm/shoulder. While he managed to hold onto the ball, he was visibly shaken up and had to sit out the remainder of practice. The hope is that this is much-ado-about-nothing and Kennedy returns to practice on Thursday.
Why It Matters for Tom Kennedy and Detroit Lions
The Lions will certainly monitor Kennedy's condition to make sure he is 100% before he returns to practice. Despite being a long shot to make the 53-man roster, the team may consider placing him on the practice squad in case he is needed in the future.
Key Points
- Kennedy was hurt during training camp after making an impressive catch.
- He landed awkwardly on his arm/shoulder but managed to hold onto the ball.
- Kennedy did not return to practice but stayed on the field with his teammates.
- He is considered a long shot for the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions may keep him on the practice squad as a contingency plan.
Bottom Line – A Bump on the Road to Success
While Kennedy's “catch of the day” showcased his talent, if he is injured, it could impact his chances of securing a spot on the initial roster. The Lions' focus now shifts to supporting Kennedy's recovery and ensuring the team is well-prepared for the upcoming season. With all of that being said, hopefully, the Lions were just being extra cautious and Kennedy is back to practice on Thursday.