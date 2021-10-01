Detroit Lions Week 4 NFL Rooting Guide

We are now heading into Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season and as predicted, the 0-3 Detroit Lions are looking like they are going to pile up a ton of losses this season.

That being said, we are going to put together a weekly Rooting Guide for the Lions so you know which teams to root for.

As we speak, the Lions playoff chances in 2021 are slim so we are going to focus on rooting for the teams that will help Detroit to get a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That being said, we are still rooting for the Lions to win, but we are also realistic and are rooting for a high draft pick in 2022.

Here are the teams you should be rooting for in Week 4 if you want the Lions to get a higher draft pick. As you can see, you should be rooting for the teams with the worse records.

*Note: If you are interested in higher draft picks for the Lions, you should also root for the Rams to lose because the Lions get their first-round pick in 2022.

Jaguars (0-3) over Bengals (2-1)

Jets (0-3) over Titans (2-1)

Eagles (1-2) over Chiefs (1-2)

Cowboys (2-1) over Panthers (3-0)

Giants (0-3) over Saints (2-1)

Vikings (1-2) over Browns (2-1)

Texans (1-2) over Bills (2-1)

Colts (0-3) over Dolphins (1-2)

Falcons (1-2) over Washington (1-2)

Seahawks (1-2) over 49ers (2-1)

Cardinals (3-0) over Rams (3-0)

Steelers (1-2) over Packers (2-1)

Ravens (2-1) over Broncos (3-0)

Patriots (1-2) over Buccaneers (2-1)

Chargers (2-1) vs. Raiders (3-0)