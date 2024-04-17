Tracy Walker Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

Tracy Walker Posts Cryptic Message

Could Tracy Walker be returning to the Detroit Lions? On Wednesday, Walker took to Instagram to post a photo to indicate that he is back in Detroit. As you can see in the photo below, which includes the caption “AND IM BACK,” Walker is in the Detroit Metro Airport.

What Does It Mean?

First of all, let’s be clear on something. Just because Tracy Walker posted the photo above does not necessarily mean he is returning to the Lions. That said, we did suggest back in February, when he was released, that there was a chance he could return on a lower salary if he is unable to land a larger deal with another team.

Would Walker Still Be A Fit?

Walker, originally a third-round draft pick by the Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft from Louisiana, had a successful first four seasons with the team. Unfortunately, his 2022 campaign was cut short due to a torn Achilles tendon. In 2023, he started as the fourth safety on the team’s depth chart.

As it stands, the Lions could afford to add some depth at the safety position. If Walker is willing to return to Detroit at a reduced rate, his veteran presence would be more than welcome.

The Bottom Line:

While Tracy Walker’s recent social media post suggests he might be back in Detroit, this does not confirm a re-signing with the Lions. However, given the team’s need for depth in the safety role and Walker’s potential willingness to accept a lower salary, his return could provide valuable experience and reinforcement to the Lions’ secondary, provided an agreement is reached.