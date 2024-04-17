fb
W.G. Brady

Tracy Walker Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

Lions Notes

Tracy Walker Posts Cryptic Message

Could Tracy Walker be returning to the Detroit Lions? On Wednesday, Walker took to Instagram to post a photo to indicate that he is back in Detroit. As you can see in the photo below, which includes the caption “AND IM BACK,” Walker is in the Detroit Metro Airport.

Tracy Walker posts cryptic message
Detroit Lions make decision Tracy Walker Posts Cryptic Message

What Does It Mean?

First of all, let’s be clear on something. Just because Tracy Walker posted the photo above does not necessarily mean he is returning to the Lions. That said, we did suggest back in February, when he was released, that there was a chance he could return on a lower salary if he is unable to land a larger deal with another team.

Would Walker Still Be A Fit?

Walker, originally a third-round draft pick by the Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft from Louisiana, had a successful first four seasons with the team. Unfortunately, his 2022 campaign was cut short due to a torn Achilles tendon. In 2023, he started as the fourth safety on the team’s depth chart.

As it stands, the Lions could afford to add some depth at the safety position. If Walker is willing to return to Detroit at a reduced rate, his veteran presence would be more than welcome.

Detroit Lions starting defense

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Tracy Walker’s Social Media Hint: Walker recently posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “AND IM BACK,” taken at the Detroit Metro Airport, sparking speculation about his potential return to the Detroit Lions.
  2. Past Performance and Injury: Walker, a third-round draft pick by the Lions in 2018, had a commendable initial tenure with the team but faced a significant setback with a torn Achilles tendon in 2022, affecting his performance and positioning in 2023.
  3. Contract and Team Needs: After being released in February due to salary considerations, there was speculation that Walker might return to the Lions on a more cost-effective contract. The Lions could use additional depth at the safety position, making a potential return both feasible and beneficial if terms agreeable to both parties are met.

The Bottom Line:

While Tracy Walker’s recent social media post suggests he might be back in Detroit, this does not confirm a re-signing with the Lions. However, given the team’s need for depth in the safety role and Walker’s potential willingness to accept a lower salary, his return could provide valuable experience and reinforcement to the Lions’ secondary, provided an agreement is reached.

