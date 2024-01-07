Detroit Lions Wild Card Opponent Live Tracker

The Detroit Lions, after securing a commendable 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings, have their eyes set on the NFC's No. 2 seed, contingent on the outcomes of several pivotal NFC matchups. With a 12-5 record, the Lions are in a strong position, but their playoff seeding and Wild Card opponent are yet to be finalized. This live tracker will keep you updated on the unfolding scenarios based on the ongoing NFC games.

NOTE: MAKE SURE TO SAVE A LINK TO THIS ARTICLE AS IT WILL UPDATE EVERY 10 MINUTES!

Current Situation

The Detroit Lions have concluded their regular season with a 12-5 record.

The Lions aim for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which depends on the results of the games involving the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Key Games to Watch

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Live Update

Current Score: Giants 27 Eagles 10

Quarter: FINAL SCORE

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Live Update

Current Score: Cowboys 38 Commanders 10

Quarter: FINAL SCORE

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Live Update

Current Score: Packers 17 Bears 9

Quarter: FINAL SCORE

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Update

Current Score: 49ers 20 Rams 21

Quarter: FINAL SCORE

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Update

Current Score: Seahawks 21 Cardinals 20

Quarter: FINAL

NFC Playoff Picture at This Moment

Here is what the NFC Playoff bracket would look like if the results above hold true. As you can see, if the current results hold, the Lions would host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. (NOTE: The NFC Bracket is now FINALIZED!)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Lions need specific outcomes from the Eagles and Cowboys to clinch the No. 2 seed. Other games that play a role in who the Lions will host in the Wild Card Round include the Packers, Rams, and Seahawks Live updates are provided for these crucial NFC games.

The Bottom Line – Lions' Playoff Opponent

The Detroit Lions’ Wild Card opponent will be determined by the end of these games. As the scenarios evolve, we'll update this article with the latest scores and potential matchups. Keep checking back to find out who the Lions will battle in their pursuit of playoff glory. NOTE: THE NFC PLAYOFF BRACKET HAS BEEN FINALIZED AND THE LIONS WILL HOST THE RAMS!