W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis called out by Former Buccaneers player

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis Is Taking Some Heat

The Detroit Lions are banking on their revamped secondary to be much better when they were during the 2023 season. A key acquisition made by Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes this offseason was trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis. Despite the optimism surrounding Davis joining the Lions, former NFL guard and ex-Buccaneers player Ian Beckles expressed skepticism about Davis’ impact, stating that his former team won’t miss the 27-year-old cornerback.

Carlton Davis III is fired up Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis

Shots Fired

Here is what Ian Beckles said about Davis and his play in 2013 with the Buccaneers.

“Carlton Davis wasn’t good last year,” Beckles said on a recent edition of In the Trenches. “Carlton Davis was on the bad end of a lot of very big offensive plays. The one that comes to mind was Scotty Miller catching a bomb on him. I think Scotty Miller caught two balls last year. And one of them was on Carlton Davis deep against Atlanta.”

“I didn’t think Carlton Davis had a very good year,” Beckles continued. “So Carlton Davis was traded to the Lions. You are also getting rid of a lot of cap space. A lot of cap money. When you bring in a Carlton Davis, are we better with Carlton Davis? I’m not sure. Because there were times last year when Carlton Davis was out and the Buccaneers played better defensively. They did. I saw it.”

The Big Picture: Evaluating Secondary Upgrades

The Lions’ decision to bring in Davis is part of a broader strategy to enhance their defensive backfield. However, Beckles’ comments raise concerns about whether Davis is the right fit for the Lions and if his addition will translate into a stronger defensive unit. As the Lions aim to bolster their secondary, the performance of newly acquired players like Davis will be under scrutiny, especially given his significant contract.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have acquired cornerback Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve their secondary.
  2. Former Buccaneers player Ian Beckles criticized Davis’ performance, claiming he was often on the wrong end of significant offensive plays.
  3. Beckles questioned whether the Lions’ defense would improve with Davis, citing instances where the Buccaneers’ defense played better without him.
Detroit Lions trade up

The Bottom Line – A Proving Ground for Davis

The acquisition of Carlton Davis by the Detroit Lions represents both an opportunity and a challenge. While the Lions hope that Davis will play a pivotal role in their secondary’s improvement, skepticism from former players like Ian Beckles highlights the pressure on Davis to perform. As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Davis to see if he can live up to expectations and help solidify the team’s defense.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

