Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has message for the doubters

As the preseason wraps up for the Detroit Lions, there's an unmistakable buzz about the potential this team holds. The echoes of the past, where they lost six of their first seven games of the 2022 season, are overshadowed by expectations of the future. The Lions are currently the odds-on favorites to win their division for the first time since 1993, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is no stranger to the escalating hype. Speaking on the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast, he expressed the team’s excitement and acknowledged the still-existent skepticism, recalling the “Same Old Lions” moniker.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains unfazed by the doubters because the past doesn't concern him; he's set on the future, determined to put in the work and break away from old shadows.

“The hype is real, I would say. The fans are super excited. We’re excited, as players,” St. Brown told his brother, Equanimeous, on the first 2023 season episode of the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast. “But, honestly, we still feel like there’s still a lot of, we see each other, we’re on TV. You know, we have TVs in the cafeteria. There’s always people talking about the Lions, almost every other day, whatever it is. But, we still feel like there’s some people that don’t believe we can do it, the ‘Same Old Lions’ that haven’t won (meaningful) games in years. We still feel like there’s people still in this league, maybe not the media and what not, but people who are in the league that might think, ‘Let’s see if they can do it.’”

“We still got to put the work in,” he said. “This league is a tough league. No game is going to be handed to us. We know that. It might look a little bit different this year with teams going against us, maybe not thinking we’re the ‘Same Old Lions.’ But, who knows? But, like I said, we’ve got to go in every week and prepare for it and be ready.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A New Dawn or Just Another Season?

The story of the Detroit Lions isn't just about a potential turnaround from their previous underperformances. It's about resilience, rebranding, and reestablishing themselves in the competitive world of the NFL. The inclusion of players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and the leadership of Dan Campbell seem to be revitalizing the team’s spirit. But it's more than just on-paper strategies. The palpable energy, as described by St. Brown, hints at a squad that's not only ready to take on challenges but also to redefine their narrative.