Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond Suffers Injury vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions faced significant personnel setbacks this afternoon at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings, losing both Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch to injuries. Branch managed to return, but LaPorta was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately, another blow came as wide receiver Kalif Raymond limped to the sideline and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the day.

Raymond was declared out for the remainder of the game

Raymond, who suffered his injury while being tackled, was able to limp to the sidelines, but his afternoon would soon be declared over.

Bottom Line: The Lions are facing adversity

There's bound to be ample discussion and speculation surrounding Lions head coach Dan Campbell's choice not to rest key players this afternoon, potentially impacting their upcoming playoff game significantly.

Meanwhile, we hope for the best regarding the availability of both LaPorta and Raymond for what will be Ford Field's inaugural postseason game.