Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond Suffers Injury vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions faced significant personnel setbacks this afternoon at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings, losing both Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch to injuries. Branch managed to return, but LaPorta was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately, another blow came as wide receiver Kalif Raymond limped to the sideline and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the day.

Raymond, who suffered his injury while being tackled, was able to limp to the sidelines, but his afternoon would soon be declared over.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are taking on the division rival Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale this afternoon at Ford Field
  2. They already suffered a costly injury, as tight end Sam LaPorta was ruled out of the game with an injury
  3. The injury troubles continued, as Kalif Raymond was soon felled by a leg injury and was declared out.

Bottom Line: The Lions are facing adversity

There's bound to be ample discussion and speculation surrounding Lions head coach Dan Campbell's choice not to rest key players this afternoon, potentially impacting their upcoming playoff game significantly.

Meanwhile, we hope for the best regarding the availability of both LaPorta and Raymond for what will be Ford Field's inaugural postseason game.

