Detroit Pistons Bad Boy Rick Mahorn has message for Michael Jordan, 1991 Chicago Bulls [Video]

It has been very well-documented that rather than waiting to shake hands, the Detroit Pistons walked off the court as the final seconds ticked off the clock in their 1991 Eastern Conference Finals loss against the Chicago Bulls.

Many moons have passed since that day but former Pistons forward Rick Mahorn refuses to apologize to Michael Jordan or the Bulls.

“F— them,” said a defiant Mahorn during his appearance Thursday on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “I don’t even shake hands when I lose a championship. Man, forget that.”

Yep, this is pretty much exactly what we thought Mahorn would say!

Here is the incident, in case you have forgotten.

